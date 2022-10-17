Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Enbridge Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
50.84 CAD   +1.80%
05:29pEnbridge says it agreed to pay $11 million on Line 3 pipeline penalties
RE
04:38pEnbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations
AQ
10:58aNational Bank Maintains Altius Renewable Royalties' Outperform Rating as Altius Raises 2022 Guidance For Great Bay Joint Venture
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enbridge says it agreed to pay $11 million on Line 3 pipeline penalties

10/17/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Petrochemical storage tanks are seen at the Enbridge Edmonton Terminal near Edmonton

(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Monday it has reached an agreement on penalties over its Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project and that it will pay $11 million to various Minnesota regulators and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The Canadian company said $7.5 million of the total will be used to provide financial assurances and fund multiple environmental and resource enhancement projects, as part of the agreements with the Minnesota regulators and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The Minnesota attorney general would file a misdemeanor criminal charge for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer, a charge that would be dismissed after the company adheres to one year of compliance with state water rules, Enbridge said in a news release.

Line 3, built in the 1960s, carries oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to refineries in the U.S. Midwest, but for years was transporting less than its capacity because of age and corrosion.

The replacement project, announced in 2014 and amounting to roughly $8.2 billion, was opposed by environmental and Native American groups, particularly in the last stage of the expansion in Minnesota.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC. 1.80% 50.84 Delayed Quote.1.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.46% 91.89 Delayed Quote.17.63%
WTI -0.64% 85.629 Delayed Quote.14.36%
All news about ENBRIDGE INC.
05:29pEnbridge says it agreed to pay $11 million on Line 3 pipeline penalties
RE
04:38pEnbridge will pay $11 million to settle pipeline violations
AQ
10:58aNational Bank Maintains Altius Renewable Royalties' Outperform Rating as Altius Raises ..
MT
09:49aEnbridge Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Following Management Meeting; Price..
MT
10/14Enbridge Hold Rating Reiterated by TPH Ahead of Third-Quarter Results; Price Target Kep..
MT
10/06Enbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 4
AQ
10/06Enbridge : ENB Investment Community Presentation August 2022
PU
10/04Enbridge Buy Rating Reiterated by UBS Following CEO Succession Plan; Price Target Kept ..
MT
10/04Enbridge Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financ..
AQ
10/03Enbridge's Al Monaco to retire Jan. 1, board chair Greg Ebel named next CEO
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBRIDGE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 52 467 M 38 216 M 38 216 M
Net income 2022 5 103 M 3 717 M 3 717 M
Net Debt 2022 79 019 M 57 556 M 57 556 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 6,89%
Capitalization 101 B 73 653 M 73 653 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 900
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ENBRIDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Enbridge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBRIDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 49,94 CAD
Average target price 59,71 CAD
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Vern D. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan N. Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lisa D Wilson Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.1.07%72 900
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.80%54 459
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-4.47%41 001
KINDER MORGAN, INC.8.39%38 729
WILLIAMS COMPANIES12.94%35 837
MPLX LP5.85%31 517