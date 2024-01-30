--Enbridge has told staff it plans to cut about 650 jobs across the company in the coming weeks, the Calgary Herald reports.

--Enbridge cites economic uncertainty, a challenging regulatory environment, higher interest rates, competition for growth and the effects from geopolitical developments for increasingly challenging business conditions, the report says.

--The company, which according to its website has more than 12,000 employees, mainly based in Canada and the U.S., will seek to minimize the effects by reducing vacancies and contract positions, as well as redeploying staff, the newspaper says.

Full article at https://calgaryherald.com/business/calgary-enbridge-to-cut-650-positions

