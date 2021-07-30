Second Quarter 2021: Supplemental Package (unaudited)

LEGAL NOTICE

This Supplemental Package has been prepared and is presented solely for the purpose of providing readers with certain financial information about Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge, ENB or the Company) and its subsidiaries, affiliates and associates

This Supplemental Package should be reviewed in conjunction with Enbridge's second quarter 2021 report on Form 10-Q, which includes Management's Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements, and News Release

Non-GAAP Measures

This Supplemental Package contains references to adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA for each segment, adjusted earnings/(loss), adjusted earnings/(loss) per common share, distributable cash flow (DCF) and DCF per common share, as described below. Management believes the presentation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings/(loss), adjusted earnings/(loss) per common share, DCF and DCF per common share gives useful information to investors and shareholders of Enbridge as they provide increased transparency and insight into the performance of Enbridge and its subsidiaries, affiliates and associates.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA for each segment, adjusted earnings/(loss), adjusted earnings/(loss) per common share, DCF and DCF per common share are not measures that have standardized meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP) and are not U.S. GAAP measures. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors on both a consolidated and segmented basis. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to set targets and to assess the performance of the Company. Adjusted earnings represent earnings attributable to common shareholders adjusted for unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors included in adjusted EBITDA, as well as adjustments for unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors in respect of depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests on a consolidated basis. Management uses adjusted earnings as another reflection of the Company's ability to generate earnings. DCF is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities (including changes in environmental liabilities) less distributions to noncontrolling interests, preference share dividends and maintenance capital expenditures, and further adjusted for unusual, non-recurring or non-operating factors. Management also uses DCF to assess the performance of the Company and to set its dividend payout target.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in the Appendices of this document and on Enbridge's website. Additional information on Enbridge's use of non-GAAP measures can be found in Enbridge's Second Quarter 2021 News Release available on Enbridge's website and on EDGAR at www.sec.govand SEDAR at www.sedar.comunder Enbridge's profile.

Forward-Looking Information

This Supplemental Package includes certain forward-looking statements or information to provide information about Enbridge and its subsidiaries, affiliates and associates, including management's assessment of Enbridge's future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate'', ''expect'', ''project'', ''estimate'', ''forecast'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''target'', ''believe'', "likely" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. In particular, this supplemental package contains forward-looking information pertaining to, but not limited to, information with respect to secured growth projects and future growth, development and expansion programs, including expected construction and in service dates and capital costs.

