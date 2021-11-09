Log in
    ENB   CA29250N1050

ENBRIDGE INC.

(ENB)
  Report
TSX posts record high as defensive stocks pick up the baton

11/09/2021 | 05:02pm EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up to a record high on Tuesday as investors welcomed a seasonally strong period for the market and rotated into some of the defensive sectors that have lagged the recent rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 37.98 points, or 0.2%, at 21,594.52, a record closing high.

"Given the seasonally strong period that we're in right now - November, December - I don't think there is anything on the horizon that is going to derail the rally between now and the end of the year," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

The Toronto market has mostly closed higher since early October, helped by gains for some heavily weighted sectors such as energy and financials.

"We are seeing some rotation into some of the defensive laggards," Petursson said.

Defensive sectors, such as consumer staples and utilities, tend to be less sensitive to the economic climate than some other groups.

The consumer staples sector climbed 1.3%, adding to gains since the beginning of the month, while utilities ended 0.2% higher.

Gains for the TSX came despite a lower close on Wall Street as profit-taking and worries over ongoing inflation fueled a broad sell-off.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Premium Resources Inc, up 19.1%, after Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd said it would buy the rest of the Canadian miner in a deal that values the company at $2.8 billion.

The White House said it is not contemplating shutting down Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline after Canada last month invoked a 1977 treaty with the United States to trigger bilateral negotiations over it. Shares of Enbridge ended down 0.1%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBRIDGE INC. -0.13% 52.62 Delayed Quote.29.43%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -1.58% 24.96 End-of-day quote.-3.18%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. 19.07% 17.98 Delayed Quote.3.50%
All news about ENBRIDGE INC.
05:02pTSX posts record high as defensive stocks pick up the baton
RE
04:52pTSX posts record high as defensive stocks pick up the baton
RE
04:18pWHITE HOUSE : U.S. is not considering shutting down Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline
RE
04:11pPlanning for Canada-U.S. treaty talks on Line 5 'well underway,' Canada says
AQ
02:04pWHITE HOUSE : U.S. is not considering shutting down Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline
RE
01:54pMEG Energy CEO doesn't expect Line 5 dispute to hurt ability to move heavy oil
AQ
10:26aNORTHAMOIL : Biden administration denies considering Line 5 shutdown
AQ
09:42aEnbridge Maintains Buy Rating at TPH as the Biden Administration Studies Line 5 Impact
MT
09:30aNatural Gas Trading Lower As Demand Expected to be Moderate With Cooler Weather Awaited
MT
04:37aWhite House to Wait for Enbridge Line 5 Review Before Making Decision on Pipeline
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 856 M 36 042 M 36 042 M
Net income 2021 5 431 M 4 364 M 4 364 M
Net Debt 2021 73 250 M 58 856 M 58 856 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 6,33%
Capitalization 107 B 85 619 M 85 772 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 86,4%
Managers and Directors
Albert Monaco President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Vern D. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Non-Executive Chairman
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Tyler W. Robinson Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Enterprise Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBRIDGE INC.29.43%85 772
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.26%49 717
TC ENERGY CORPORATION23.77%49 555
KINDER MORGAN, INC.23.19%38 183
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.42.04%34 604
MPLX LP47.58%32 585