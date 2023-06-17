US judge orders Enbridge to shut down portions of Wisconsin pipeline within 3 years

June 17(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has ordered Canadian
energy company Enbridge to shutter portions of an oil
pipeline that runs through tribal land in Wisconsin within three
years and to pay the tribe nearly $5.2 million for trespassing
plus a portion of its profits until the shutdown is completed.
U.S. District Judge William Conley issued the order on
Friday in Madison. The judge's action came just over a month
after the Bad River Band told him an immediate shutdown was
needed following heavy spring rains that eroded a riverbank
protecting the pipe. The pipeline carries 540,000 barrels of oil
per day from Canada through the Great Lakes region.
An Enbridge spokesperson said on Saturday the company plans
to appeal the judge's order.
In the ruling, Conley said a sudden shutdown could lead to
oil shortages and price hikes in the United States, adding that
"given the environmental risks, the court will order Enbridge to
adopt a more conservative shutdown and purge plan."
Enbridge said in court filings ahead of the judge's action
that a hasty shutdown of the pipeline was unnecessary and would
cause "extreme market turmoil." The company has proposed
re-routing the pipeline around the tribal reservation, but has
not received federal approvals to do so.
Representatives for the tribe did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
The tribe has said a breach in the pipeline along the
12-mile (19 km) segment that runs through the reservation could
pollute important fishing waters, wild rice habitat and
potentially underground aquifers.
The tribe sued Enbridge in 2019, arguing that riverbank
erosion threatened a "looming disaster" that warranted removal
of the pipeline and saying that the company no longer had a
legal right to operate on the property after pipeline easements
allowing it to use the land expired in 2013.
Conley ruled last year that the pipeline was trespassing on
the land but stopped short of ordering a shutdown due to public
and foreign policy concerns. The judge in November said
significant erosion that could cause a rupture was unlikely, but
told the parties to develop a shutdown plan anyway.
(Reporting by Clark Mindock in New York; Editing by Will
Dunham)