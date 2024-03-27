KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - The Karlsruhe-based energy company EnBW will publish its balance sheet for the past year on Wednesday (9.00 a.m.). According to a forecast from November, it could significantly increase adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) compared to 2022 - to up to 6.5 billion euros. In the previous year, the figure was 3.97 billion euros.

Germany's third-largest utility made headlines almost three weeks ago when CEO Andreas Schell left the Group after less than a year and a half in office. The Supervisory Board appointed Georg Stamatelopoulos, who had previously been responsible for "Sustainable Generation Infrastructure" on the Executive Board, as his successor./kre/DP/ngu