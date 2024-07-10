Cooperation driving the energy transition: Companies open joint solar park complex in Külsheim

The largest solar park complex currently in operation in Baden-Württemberg is located in Külsheim (Main-Tauber district). Source: Sebastian Cintio / CFK-Thermodrone

Külsheim. The largest solar park complex currently in operation in the state of Baden-Württemberg was opened in an official ceremony on 10 July 2024 in Külsheim (Main-Tauber District). In her speech, Thekla Walker, Baden-Württemberg's Minister for the Environment, Climate Action and Energy Affairs, stressed the important role played by the joint model project in the energy transition. The plant has a total installed output of 68 megawatts - which means that it can supply the equivalent of around 24,000 households with solar power. This is a joint project involving EnBW, Thüga Erneuerbare Energien and Stadtwerk Tauberfranken. The complex comprises two large solar parks, for which a common infrastructure has been built, including the grid connection, substation, cable route and path network.

For Peter Heydecker, EnBW's Board Member for Generation, the focus is on the synergy effects created by the cooperation between the partners: "The energy transition is a major project for society as a whole. Efficiency and cost-effectiveness within the projects are indispensable to their success. Partnerships and the joint use of infrastructure are of considerable value when it comes to generating synergies. The solar park in Külsheim is a prime example of how such a cooperation can work. These plants can be built and operated without state funding as part of the Renewable Energies Act."

Dr. Norbert Schön, Managing Director of Stadtwerk Tauberfranken: "We are delighted to have been able to build Gickelfeld solar park in Külsheim together with Thüga Erneuerbare Energien and EnBW. The marketing of all the electricity generated in the plant by us and our partners demonstrates how the energy transition can be a success at local level. At Stadtwerk Tauberfranken, we are confident that we can shape the future together in a sustainable manner with strong cooperation partnerships like this."

"Achieving success together. From the landowner to the project planners and fitters. Everyone played their part in making it happen. This is especially true of the political decision-makers at local level, who made the project possible with their proficiency and openness. That is what still motivates me after more than 20 years of renewable energy," explained Thomas Walther, Managing Director of Thüga Erneuerbare Energien.

Environment Minister Thekla Walker said: "We have ambitious climate action goals in Baden-Württemberg. We want to move away from fossil fuels toward climate-friendly energy sources as quickly as possible. We want a secure and independent energy system. Our journey there involves taking many individual steps. Gickelfeld solar park represents a big leap forward. It is a prime example of how great things can be achieved by working together. I am really pleased that the park will further boost the good expansion figures in the solar sector, thereby sending an important signal to the people who live in the state: We are on the right track, together we can achieve our goals."

The larger of the two solar parks is located in the southern section of the site. It was built by Thüga Erneuerbare Energien in conjunction with Stadtwerk Tauberfranken and has an installed photovoltaic output of around 38 megawatts. Bordering it to the north, with an installed output of around 30 megawatts, is the solar park operated by EnBW. Both solar parks are being operated without any funding under the Renewable Energies Act (EEG).