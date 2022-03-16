E.ON sold 78% of Isar 2 output well below market

Presentation slides for its 2021 financial results report showed 2022 generation volumes for Isar 2 in E.ON's non-core PreussenElektra unit were sold at 56 euros ($61.47) per megawatt hour (MWh) as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Hedging rates of forward generation volumes are tracked by traders and analysts to assess what supply is tied up with counterparties and the value of future production.

E.ON's nuclear production in 2021 from Isar 2, a 1,400 megawatt (MW) plant able to power the equivalent of a metropolis, had fetched 49 euros/MWh.[POWER/DE]

Over-the-counter prices for German round-the-clock power from all conventional energy sources to be delivered in 2023 closed at 162 euros/MWh on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data [EL/DE].

Current prices are sky-high due to a combination of energy scarcity and gas supply worries in particular, that have spilled into related markets.

Germany's move to phase out nuclear power, which will also entail RWE's Emsland plant and EnBW's Neckarwestheim 2 shutting at year-end, has been called into question as it seeks to cut supplies from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

But Berlin said last week that costs and risks of extending nuclear power outweighed limited benefits.

E.ON rival Uniper recently detailed some hydropower and nuclear prices hedges in the region.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Mark Potter)