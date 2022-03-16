Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

E.ON sold 78% of Isar 2 output well below market

03/16/2022 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: E.ON headquarters in Essen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility E.ON said on Wednesday it had sold 78% of 2022 output from its Isar 2 nuclear plant ahead of the reactor's closure at the end of the year.

Presentation slides for its 2021 financial results report showed 2022 generation volumes for Isar 2 in E.ON's non-core PreussenElektra unit were sold at 56 euros ($61.47) per megawatt hour (MWh) as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Hedging rates of forward generation volumes are tracked by traders and analysts to assess what supply is tied up with counterparties and the value of future production.

E.ON's nuclear production in 2021 from Isar 2, a 1,400 megawatt (MW) plant able to power the equivalent of a metropolis, had fetched 49 euros/MWh.[POWER/DE]

Over-the-counter prices for German round-the-clock power from all conventional energy sources to be delivered in 2023 closed at 162 euros/MWh on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data [EL/DE].

Current prices are sky-high due to a combination of energy scarcity and gas supply worries in particular, that have spilled into related markets.

Germany's move to phase out nuclear power, which will also entail RWE's Emsland plant and EnBW's Neckarwestheim 2 shutting at year-end, has been called into question as it seeks to cut supplies from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

But Berlin said last week that costs and risks of extending nuclear power outweighed limited benefits.

E.ON rival Uniper recently detailed some hydropower and nuclear prices hedges in the region.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 1.65% 10.846 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG 1.44% 84.4 Delayed Quote.11.05%
RWE AG 0.95% 37.29 Delayed Quote.4.40%
UNIPER SE -0.82% 21.64 Delayed Quote.-48.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -10.56% 97.97 Delayed Quote.60.73%
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
03:40aE.ON sold 78% of Isar 2 output well below market
RE
03/03ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : Six-Monthly Financial Report Q2 2021
PU
03/01United-States, TotalEnergies Wins Maritime Lease to Develop a 3 GW+ Offshore Wind Farm ..
AQ
02/28Explainer-Could Germany keep its nuclear plants running?
RE
02/28France's TotalEnergies wins 3 GW offshore wind deal on New Jersey coast
RE
02/28TotalEnergies, EnBW Win $795 Million Maritime Lease for Offshore Wind Farm in US
MT
02/27NUCLEAR, COAL, LNG : 'no taboos' in Germany's energy about-face
RE
02/24EnBW Weighs Partial Sale of Grids Business
CI
02/23ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : examines potential capital partnership in grids business ..
PU
02/08Factbox-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 19 900 M 21 789 M 21 789 M
Net income 2020 596 M 653 M 653 M
Net Debt 2020 8 770 M 9 602 M 9 602 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 22 860 M 25 030 M 25 030 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 23 527
Free-Float -
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG11.05%25 030
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.19%155 606
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.71%81 783
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.12%72 795
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.38%68 816
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.13%65 907