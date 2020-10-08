EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Articles of Association (Dated 23 September 2020)

The duration of the Company is not limited to a certain time period.

The company is authorised to establish branches in Germany and abroad, to found, acquire or invest in other companies, in particular in companies whose business purpose encompasses the areas of business sited in Para. 1, either partly or fully.

The Company may operate in the aforementioned businesses itself or through subsidiaries, participations and

The purpose of the Company is to supply energy and water and to dispose of waste, including all the respectively associated activities, as well as providing services in these areas of business. The Company may also operate in related sectors of the economy or purchase and manage participating investments, particularly in the sectors of information processing, communications technology, transport and real estate. The Company is entitled to conduct all business and to undertake activities and measures which pertain to the purpose of the Company or that are suitable to promote it, either directly or indirectly.

Art. 4

Announcements

Company announcements are published exclusively in the machine-readable Bundesanzeiger (German Federal Gazette).

II. Capital Stock and Shares

Art. 5

Amount and Breakdown of Capital Stock

The company's capital stock amounts to € 708,108,042.24 and is divided into 276,604,704 no-par value bearer shares.

Art. 6

Terms of Shares

Shareholders are not entitled to securitization of their shares or dividends unless such certification is required by the regulations of a stock exchange on which the shares of the Company are admitted to trading. The Company is entitled to issue share certificates evidencing individual shares or several shares (global share certificates).

III. Management Board

Art. 7

Management Board

The Management Board of the Company consists of several members. The Supervisory Board appoints the members of the Management Board and determines their number. If a member of the Management Board is appointed Chairman of the Management Board, it will have the casting vote in the event of a tie on the Management Board. The Company is legally represented by two members of the Management Board (acting jointly) or by one member of the Management Board acting jointly with an authorized signatory (Prokurist in the meaning of the German Commercial Code). The members of the Management Board are exempt from the prohibition of multi-representation (Art. 181 2nd Alternative of the German Civil Code).

