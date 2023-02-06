Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
2023-02-06
83.80 EUR   -0.48%
EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Damage to unit 7 of the Heilbronn power plant

02/06/2023 | 11:30am EST
Heilbronn. Last week, a major damage event occurred at unit 7 of the coal-fired power plant at the Heilbronn site. For unknown reasons, parts of flue gas ducts in the boiler house have loosened and sunk downward. No one was injured. The unit was not in operation at the time of the collapse. The collapse of the duct did not cause any emissions.

It is expected that the block will be out of service for a longer period due to repairs. The damage is currently being assessed at the power plant. More detailed information on the cause and effect of the collapse can only be provided after a complete assessment of the damage.

Unit 7 has an electrical output of 778 megawatts. Based on the principle of cogeneration, unit 7 produces climate-friendly district heating in addition to electricity. District heat generation at the site is ensured by so-called auxiliary steam generators despite the outage of unit 7. Only two industrial customers cannot be supplied temporarily from the site. These customers have been informed and have switched to self-supply.

Grid reserve units 5 and 6 at the Heilbronn site are not affected. They have been in the operational control of the transmission grid operator Transnet BW since 2015 and are called upon if necessary to support system security in the event of grid instabilities.

Financials
Sales 2021 32 368 M 35 126 M 35 126 M
Net income 2021 363 M 394 M 394 M
Net Debt 2021 4 704 M 5 105 M 5 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 22 806 M 24 749 M 24 749 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 820
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas A. Schell Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schweinberger Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG-3.22%24 749
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.68%148 382
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.34%77 453
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.80%73 168
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.78%73 026
ENEL S.P.A.6.60%59 117