EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Factbook 2020

October 2020
EnBW at a glance
EnBW at a glance
Key financials
Key non-financials
EnBW at a glance1
€18,765 m
€2,432.5 m
€786.8 m
€1,240.7 m
One of the largest German utilities
Total revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted Group net profit
Retained cash flow
Fully integrated utility in Germany
Stable shareholder structure
13,849 MW generation portfolio
144,000 km electricity grid
~5.5 m customers
Balanced risk-return profile
of which
~74% EBITDA contribution from low-risk business
4,398 MW or 31.8%
25,000 km gas grid
23,293 employees
Active in selected foreign markets
Renewable Energies
Solid investment grade ratings
Business segments
Sales
Sales of electricity and gas, billing services
Installation and operation of critical infrastructure such as broadband, charging and urban infrastructure
1 As of 31 December 2019
Grids
Transmission and distribution of electricity, gas and water and the provision of grid- related services
Renewable Energies
Generation of electricity from renewable energies (water, wind and solar)
Generation & Trading
Generation of electricity from conventional power plants, generation of heating, storage of gas, electricity and gas trading and system services
Key figures1
Key financials
KPI
Goal
2019
Target 2020
Target 2025
Secure profitability
€ bn
2.4
2.3-2.5
3.2
Internal financing capability
High level of financial discipline
%
82.6
> 100
- 2
Debt repayment potential
-
> 143
ROCE
Increasing Group value
5.2
8.5-11.0
6.5-8.0
Key non financials
KPI
Installed output of RE in GW and the share of the generation capacity accounted for by RE
CO2 intensity
Customer Satisfaction Index (EnBW / Yello)
Goal
2019
Target 2020
Target 2025
Expand Renewable Energies (RE)
GW / %
4.4 / 31.8
5.0 / > 40
7.5 to 8.0 / > 50
419
-15 to -20%
-10 to -20%
Reducing CO2 intensity by 15 to 20%
g /kWh
(reference year 2015:
(reference year 2020)
609 g/kWh)
Customer proximity
116 / 157
> 136 / > 159
125 to 136 / 148 to 159
2020
Employee Commitment Index
Employee commitment
66
65
> 66
Therefore, no target value has been defined for the internal financing capability for 2025.
3 To ensure EnBW achieves its ratings target, the target value will be examined annually based on the requirements of the rating agencies.
