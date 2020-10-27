Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Factbook 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

EnBW Factbook 2020 »

October 2020

EnBW at a glance

EnBW at a glance

Key financials

Key non-financials

02

Market environment ……..……………….…………………………………………………………………………..…

05

Strategy ……………………………………………………….…………………………………………………………………………..…

33

Corporate sustainability ………………………………………………………………………………………..…

45

Business segments …………………………………………………………………………………………………..…

56

EnBW's main shareholdings ……………………..………………..…………………………...…….……

97

Key financials and non-financials……..……………….……………………………..…….…

109

Capital markets ………….………………………….…………………………………………………………………..…..…

120

Corporate governance ………………………………………………………………………………………..…..…

132

Service …………………………………………..……………………………………………………………………………………..…..…

136

2

EnBW Factbook 2020

<< Agenda

EnBW at a glance1

€18,765 m

€2,432.5 m

€786.8 m

€1,240.7 m

One of the largest German utilities

Total revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Group net profit

Retained cash flow

Fully integrated utility in Germany

Stable shareholder structure

13,849 MW generation portfolio

144,000 km electricity grid

~5.5 m customers

Balanced risk-return profile

of which

~74% EBITDA contribution from low-risk business

4,398 MW or 31.8%

25,000 km gas grid

23,293 employees

Active in selected foreign markets

Renewable Energies

Solid investment grade ratings

Business segments

Sales

Sales of electricity and gas, billing services

Installation and operation of critical infrastructure such as broadband, charging and urban infrastructure

1 As of 31 December 2019

Grids

Transmission and distribution of electricity, gas and water and the provision of grid- related services

Renewable Energies

Generation of electricity from renewable energies (water, wind and solar)

Generation & Trading

Generation of electricity from conventional power plants, generation of heating, storage of gas, electricity and gas trading and system services

3

EnBW Factbook 2020

<< Agenda

Key figures1

Key financials

KPI

Goal

2019

Target 2020

Target 2025

Adjusted EBITDA

Secure profitability

€ bn

2.4

2.3-2.5

3.2

Internal financing capability

High level of financial discipline

%

82.6

> 100

- 2

Debt repayment potential

-

-

> 143

ROCE

Increasing Group value

%

5.2

8.5-11.0

6.5-8.0

Key non financials

KPI

Installed output of RE in GW and the share of the generation capacity accounted for by RE

CO2 intensity

Customer Satisfaction Index (EnBW / Yello)

Goal

2019

Target 2020

Target 2025

Expand Renewable Energies (RE)

GW / %

4.4 / 31.8

5.0 / > 40

7.5 to 8.0 / > 50

419

-15 to -20%

-10 to -20%

Reducing CO2 intensity by 15 to 20%

g /kWh

(reference year 2015:

(reference year 2020)

609 g/kWh)

Customer proximity

116 / 157

> 136 / > 159

125 to 136 / 148 to 159

2020

Employee Commitment Index

Employee commitment

66

65

> 66

  1. As of 31 December 2019
  2. Following the transition to the growth strategy, the key performance indicator internal financing capability will be replaced by the new key performance indicator debt repayment potential from 2021.

Therefore, no target value has been defined for the internal financing capability for 2025.

4

3 To ensure EnBW achieves its ratings target, the target value will be examined annually based on the requirements of the rating agencies.

EnBW Factbook

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 17:34:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
01:35pENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : Factbook 2020
PU
10/23ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : opens new flagship charging park at a transport..
PU
10/22ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : First Supplement to the 2020 Debt Issue Program..
PU
10/22ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : First Supplement to the 2020 Debt Issue Program..
PU
10/22ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : First Supplement to the 2020 Debt Issue Program..
PU
10/22ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : First Supplement to the 2020 Debt Issue Program..
PU
10/22ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : First Supplement to the 2020 Debt Issue Program..
PU
10/22ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : First Supplement to the 2020 Debt Issue Program..
PU
10/22ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : First Supplement to the 2020 Debt Issuance Prog..
PU
10/21ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : First Supplement to the 2020 Debt Issuance Prog..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 18 913 M 22 379 M 22 379 M
Net income 2019 734 M 869 M 869 M
Net Debt 2019 7 078 M 8 375 M 8 375 M
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
Yield 2019 1,39%
Capitalization 14 220 M 16 804 M 16 826 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 22 184
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Mastiaux Chief Executive Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Dietrich Herd Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG3.96%16 804
NATIONAL GRID PLC0.14%43 330
SEMPRA ENERGY-13.31%37 986
ENGIE-22.85%31 683
E.ON SE-0.59%29 173
RWE AG20.99%26 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group