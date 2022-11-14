EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : ISS ESG Second Party Opinion 2022 (nur in Englisch verfügbar)

S E C O N D P A R T Y O P I N I O N

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer

and Green Financing Framework

Scope of work

Energie Baden-Württemberg AG ("the Issuer", or "EnBW") commissioned ISS ESG to assist with its Green Financing Instrument by assessing four core elements to determine the sustainability quality of the instrument:

EnBW Green Financing Framework (26 August 2022) - benchmarked against the International Capital Market Association's (ICMA) Green Bond Principles (GBP), Loan Market Association's (LMA) Green Loan Principles (GLP) and proposed European Green Bond Standards (EU GBS). The selection criteria - whether the nominated project categories contribute positively to the UN SDGs and how they perform against ISS ESG's issue-specific key performance indicators (KPIs) (See Annex 1). The alignment with the EU Taxonomy on a best-efforts basis 1 - whether the nominated project categories are aligned with the EU Taxonomy Technical Screening Criteria (including the Climate Change Mitigation Criteria and Do No Significant Harm Criteria) and Minimum Social Safeguards requirements as included in the EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act (June 2021). Green Financing Instrument link to EnBW's sustainability strategy - drawing on EnBW's overall sustainability profile and issuance-specific Use of Proceeds categories.

EnBW BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Energie Baden Württemberg (EnBW) engages in the provision of renewable energies, electricity, and telecommunications networks solutions. It operates through the following segments: Smart Infrastructure for Customers, System Critical Infrastructure, and Sustainable Generation Infrastructure. The Smart Infrastructure for Customers segment comprises of sale of electricity and gas, energy industry services and energy solutions, provision and expansion of quick-charging infrastructure and digital solutions for electromobility, broadband activities. The System Critical Infrastructure segment refers to the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. The Sustainable Generation Infrastructure segment encompasses the company's activities in the areas of renewable energies and conventional generation, district heating and waste management/environmental services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany.

1 Whilst the Final Delegated Act for Mitigation and Adaptation were published in June 2021, the Technical Screening Criteria allow for discretion on the methodologies in determining alignment in certain cases. Therefore, at this stage ISS ESG evaluates the alignment with the EU Taxonomy on a "best efforts basis".