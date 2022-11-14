EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : ISS ESG Second Party Opinion 2022 (nur in Englisch verfügbar)
11/14/2022 | 02:12am EST
SECOND PARTY OPINION (SPO)
Sustainability Quality of the Issuer and Green Finance Framework
Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW)
26 August 2022
VERIFICATION PARAMETERS
Type(s) of instruments contemplated
Relevant standards
Green Financing Instrument
Green Bond Principles (June 2022), as administered by ICMA, Green Loan Principles (March 2022), as administered by LMA, EU Taxonomy Delegated Act (June 2021), proposed EU Green Bond Standards (June 2021)
Scope of verification
EnBW Green Financing Framework (26 August 2022)
EnBW Selection Criteria (as of 26 August 2022)
Lifecycle
•
Pre-issuance verification
Validity
•
As long as there is no material change to the Framework
Energie Baden-Württemberg AG ("the Issuer", or "EnBW") commissioned ISS ESG to assist with its Green Financing Instrument by assessing four core elements to determine the sustainability quality of the instrument:
EnBW Green Financing Framework (26 August 2022) - benchmarked against the International Capital Market Association's (ICMA) Green Bond Principles (GBP), Loan Market Association's (LMA) Green Loan Principles (GLP) and proposed European Green Bond Standards (EU GBS).
The selection criteria - whether the nominated project categories contribute positively to the UN SDGs and how they perform against ISS ESG's issue-specific key performance indicators (KPIs) (See Annex 1).
The alignment with the EU Taxonomy on a best-efforts basis1 - whether the nominated project categories are aligned with the EU Taxonomy Technical Screening Criteria (including the Climate Change Mitigation Criteria and Do No Significant Harm Criteria) and Minimum Social Safeguards requirements as included in the EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act (June 2021).
Green Financing Instrument link to EnBW's sustainability strategy - drawing on EnBW's overall sustainability profile and issuance-specific Use of Proceeds categories.
EnBW BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Energie Baden Württemberg (EnBW) engages in the provision of renewable energies, electricity, and telecommunications networks solutions. It operates through the following segments: Smart Infrastructure for Customers, System Critical Infrastructure, and Sustainable Generation Infrastructure. The Smart Infrastructure for Customers segment comprises of sale of electricity and gas, energy industry services and energy solutions, provision and expansion of quick-charging infrastructure and digital solutions for electromobility, broadband activities. The System Critical Infrastructure segment refers to the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. The Sustainable Generation Infrastructure segment encompasses the company's activities in the areas of renewable energies and conventional generation, district heating and waste management/environmental services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany.
1 Whilst the Final Delegated Act for Mitigation and Adaptation were published in June 2021, the Technical Screening Criteria allow for discretion on the methodologies in determining alignment in certain cases. Therefore, at this stage ISS ESG evaluates the alignment with the EU Taxonomy on a "best efforts basis".
The issuer has defined a formal concept for its Green Financing
Aligned
Instruments regarding use of proceeds, processes for project
Alignment
evaluation and selection, management of proceeds and reporting. This
with ICMA
concept is in line with the ICMA Green Bond Principles, LMA Green
Loan Principles and proposed EU Green Bond Standards.
GBP, LMA GLP
and proposed
EU GBS
Part 2:
The Green Financing Instrument will (re-)finance eligible asset
Positive
categories which include: Solar, Wind, and Electricity Distribution
Sustainability
Infrastructure, Smart Meters and E-mobility Charging Stations.
quality of the
Solar, Wind, and Electricity Distribution Infrastructure use of proceeds
Selection
categories have a significant contribution to SDGs 7 'Affordable and
Criteria
clean energy' and 13 'Climate action'. Smart Meters has a significant
contribution to SDG 13. E-mobility Charging Stations have a significant
contribution to SDG 13 'Climate action' and limited contribution to
SDG 7 'Affordable and clean energy'.
Part 3:
ISS ESG assessed the alignment of EnBW's project characteristics, due diligence processes
and policies against the requirements of the EU Taxonomy (Climate Delegated Act of June
Alignment
2021), on a best-efforts basis3. Based on robust processes for selection, the nominated
with EU
project categories are considered to be:
Taxonomy
• Aligned with the Climate Change Mitigation Criteria
• Aligned with the Do No Significant Harm Criteria
• Aligned with the Minimum Social Safeguards requirements
Part 4:
The Use of Proceeds financed through this Green Financing Instrument
Green
are consistent with the issuer's sustainability strategy and material
Consistent
ESG topics for the issuer's industry. The rationale for issuing Green
Financing
with the
Instrument
Financing Instrument is clearly described by the issuer.
issuer's
link to issuer's
At the date of publication of the report, the issuer is not exposed to
strategy
sustainability
any controversies.
strategy
ISS ESG's evaluation is based on the EnBW's Green Finance Framework (26.August 2022), on the analysed Selection Criteria as received on the 26.08.2022, and on the ISS ESG Corporate Rating applicable at the SPO delivery date (updated on the 26.08.2022).
Whilst the Final Delegated Act for Mitigation and Adaptation were published in June 2021, the Technical Screening Criteria allow for discretion on the methodologies in determining alignment in certain cases. Therefore, at this stage ISS ESG evaluates the alignment with the EU Taxonomy on a "best efforts basis".
PART I: ALIGNMENT WITH ICMA GREEN BOND PRINCIPLES, LMA GREEN LOAN PRINCIPLES AND PROPOSED EUROPEAN GREEN BOND STANDARDS
This section describes ISS ESG's assessment of the alignment of the EnBW's Green Financing Framework (dated 26 August 2022) with the ICMA Green Bond Principles , LMA Green Loan Principles and proposed European Green Bond Standards.
ICMA GREEN BOND
ALIGNMENT
ISS ESG'S OPINION
PRINCIPLES AND LMA
GREEN LOAN
PRINCIPLES
Use of
✓
ISS ESG considers the Use of Proceeds description
Proceeds
provided by EnBW's Green Financing Framework as
aligned with ICMA Green Bond Principles, LMA Green
Loan Principles and proposed European Green Bond
Standards.
The Issuer's green categories align with the project
categories as proposed by the GBP and GLP. Criteria are
defined in a clear and transparent manner. Environmental
benefits are described and quantified.
The issuer provides a qualitative and/or quantitative
analysis of the environmental benefits of the projects
categories, in line with best market practice.
The issuer defines a look-back period of 3 years, in line
with best market practice and with the requirements of
the proposed EU GBS.
The issuer is committed to actively support the Paris
Climate Agreement and the resulting decarbonisation
targets of the EU and Germany.
The rationale for issuance is clearly stated and linked to
the company's overall strategy, which prioritises
decarbonisation and sustainability
Process for
✓
ISS ESG considers the Process for Project Evaluation and
Project
Selection description provided by EnBW's Green Financing
Evaluation and
Framework as aligned with ICMA Green Bond Principles,
Selection
LMA Green Loan Principles, as well as proposed EU Green
EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:11:04 UTC.