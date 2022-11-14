Advanced search
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:02 2022-11-14 am EST
82.20 EUR   -0.48%
EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : ISS ESG Second Party Opinion 2022 (nur in Englisch verfügbar)

11/14/2022 | 02:12am EST
SECOND PARTY OPINION (SPO)

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer and Green Finance Framework

Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW)

26 August 2022

VERIFICATION PARAMETERS

Type(s) of instruments contemplated

Relevant standards

Green Financing Instrument

Green Bond Principles (June 2022), as administered by ICMA, Green Loan Principles (March 2022), as administered by LMA, EU Taxonomy Delegated Act (June 2021), proposed EU Green Bond Standards (June 2021)

Scope of verification

EnBW Green Financing Framework (26 August 2022)

EnBW Selection Criteria (as of 26 August 2022)

Lifecycle

Pre-issuance verification

Validity

As long as there is no material change to the Framework

© 2022 | Institutional Shareholder Services and/or its affiliates

S E C O N D P A R T Y O P I N I O N

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer

and Green Financing Framework

C O N T E N T S

Scope of work .........................................................................................................................................

3

EnBW BUSINESS OVERVIEW ...................................................................................................................

3

ISS ESG ASSESSMENT SUMMARY........................................................................................................

4

ISS ESG SPO ASSESSMENT.......................................................................................................................

5

PART I: ALIGNMENT WITH ICMA GREEN BOND PRINCIPLES, LMA GREEN LOAN PRINCIPLES AND

PROPOSED EUROPEAN GREEN BOND STANDARDS ............................................................................

5

PART II: SUSTAINABILITY QUALITY OF THE ISSUANCE ........................................................................

8

A. CONTRIBUTION OF THE GREEN FINANCING INSTRUMENT TO THE UN SDGs ............................

8

PART III: ALIGNMENT OF THE ASSET POOL WITH THE EU TAXONOMY CLIMATE DELEGATED ACTS10

PART IV: GREEN FINANCING INSTRUMENT LINK TO EnBW'S SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY...............

20

A. EnBW'S BUSINESS EXPOSURE TO ESG RISKS ............................................................................

20

B. CONSISTENCY OF GREEN FINANCING INSTRUMENT WITH ENBW'S SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY

......................................................................................................................................................

22

ANNEX 1: Methodology ........................................................................................................................

25

ANNEX 2: ISS ESG Corporate Rating Methodology ...............................................................................

26

ANNEX 3: Quality management processes ...........................................................................................

28

About ISS ESG SPO ................................................................................................................................

29

S E C O N D P A R T Y O P I N I O N

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer

and Green Financing Framework

Scope of work

Energie Baden-Württemberg AG ("the Issuer", or "EnBW") commissioned ISS ESG to assist with its Green Financing Instrument by assessing four core elements to determine the sustainability quality of the instrument:

  1. EnBW Green Financing Framework (26 August 2022) - benchmarked against the International Capital Market Association's (ICMA) Green Bond Principles (GBP), Loan Market Association's (LMA) Green Loan Principles (GLP) and proposed European Green Bond Standards (EU GBS).
  2. The selection criteria - whether the nominated project categories contribute positively to the UN SDGs and how they perform against ISS ESG's issue-specific key performance indicators (KPIs) (See Annex 1).
  3. The alignment with the EU Taxonomy on a best-efforts basis1 - whether the nominated project categories are aligned with the EU Taxonomy Technical Screening Criteria (including the Climate Change Mitigation Criteria and Do No Significant Harm Criteria) and Minimum Social Safeguards requirements as included in the EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act (June 2021).
  4. Green Financing Instrument link to EnBW's sustainability strategy - drawing on EnBW's overall sustainability profile and issuance-specific Use of Proceeds categories.

EnBW BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Energie Baden Württemberg (EnBW) engages in the provision of renewable energies, electricity, and telecommunications networks solutions. It operates through the following segments: Smart Infrastructure for Customers, System Critical Infrastructure, and Sustainable Generation Infrastructure. The Smart Infrastructure for Customers segment comprises of sale of electricity and gas, energy industry services and energy solutions, provision and expansion of quick-charging infrastructure and digital solutions for electromobility, broadband activities. The System Critical Infrastructure segment refers to the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. The Sustainable Generation Infrastructure segment encompasses the company's activities in the areas of renewable energies and conventional generation, district heating and waste management/environmental services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany.

1 Whilst the Final Delegated Act for Mitigation and Adaptation were published in June 2021, the Technical Screening Criteria allow for discretion on the methodologies in determining alignment in certain cases. Therefore, at this stage ISS ESG evaluates the alignment with the EU Taxonomy on a "best efforts basis".

S E C O N D P A R T Y O P I N I O N

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer

and Green Financing Framework

ISS ESG ASSESSMENT SUMMARY

SPO SECTION

SUMMARY

EVALUATION2

Part 1:

The issuer has defined a formal concept for its Green Financing

Aligned

Instruments regarding use of proceeds, processes for project

Alignment

evaluation and selection, management of proceeds and reporting. This

with ICMA

concept is in line with the ICMA Green Bond Principles, LMA Green

Loan Principles and proposed EU Green Bond Standards.

GBP, LMA GLP

and proposed

EU GBS

Part 2:

The Green Financing Instrument will (re-)finance eligible asset

Positive

categories which include: Solar, Wind, and Electricity Distribution

Sustainability

Infrastructure, Smart Meters and E-mobility Charging Stations.

quality of the

Solar, Wind, and Electricity Distribution Infrastructure use of proceeds

Selection

categories have a significant contribution to SDGs 7 'Affordable and

Criteria

clean energy' and 13 'Climate action'. Smart Meters has a significant

contribution to SDG 13. E-mobility Charging Stations have a significant

contribution to SDG 13 'Climate action' and limited contribution to

SDG 7 'Affordable and clean energy'.

Part 3:

ISS ESG assessed the alignment of EnBW's project characteristics, due diligence processes

and policies against the requirements of the EU Taxonomy (Climate Delegated Act of June

Alignment

2021), on a best-efforts basis3. Based on robust processes for selection, the nominated

with EU

project categories are considered to be:

Taxonomy

Aligned with the Climate Change Mitigation Criteria

Aligned with the Do No Significant Harm Criteria

Aligned with the Minimum Social Safeguards requirements

Part 4:

The Use of Proceeds financed through this Green Financing Instrument

Green

are consistent with the issuer's sustainability strategy and material

Consistent

ESG topics for the issuer's industry. The rationale for issuing Green

Financing

with the

Instrument

Financing Instrument is clearly described by the issuer.

issuer's

link to issuer's

At the date of publication of the report, the issuer is not exposed to

strategy

sustainability

any controversies.

strategy

  1. ISS ESG's evaluation is based on the EnBW's Green Finance Framework (26.August 2022), on the analysed Selection Criteria as received on the 26.08.2022, and on the ISS ESG Corporate Rating applicable at the SPO delivery date (updated on the 26.08.2022).
  2. Whilst the Final Delegated Act for Mitigation and Adaptation were published in June 2021, the Technical Screening Criteria allow for discretion on the methodologies in determining alignment in certain cases. Therefore, at this stage ISS ESG evaluates the alignment with the EU Taxonomy on a "best efforts basis".

S E C O N D P A R T Y O P I N I O N

Sustainability Quality of the Issuer

and Green Financing Framework

ISS ESG SPO ASSESSMENT

PART I: ALIGNMENT WITH ICMA GREEN BOND PRINCIPLES, LMA GREEN LOAN PRINCIPLES AND PROPOSED EUROPEAN GREEN BOND STANDARDS

This section describes ISS ESG's assessment of the alignment of the EnBW's Green Financing Framework (dated 26 August 2022) with the ICMA Green Bond Principles , LMA Green Loan Principles and proposed European Green Bond Standards.

ICMA GREEN BOND

ALIGNMENT

ISS ESG'S OPINION

PRINCIPLES AND LMA

GREEN LOAN

PRINCIPLES

Use of

ISS ESG considers the Use of Proceeds description

Proceeds

provided by EnBW's Green Financing Framework as

aligned with ICMA Green Bond Principles, LMA Green

Loan Principles and proposed European Green Bond

Standards.

The Issuer's green categories align with the project

categories as proposed by the GBP and GLP. Criteria are

defined in a clear and transparent manner. Environmental

benefits are described and quantified.

The issuer provides a qualitative and/or quantitative

analysis of the environmental benefits of the projects

categories, in line with best market practice.

The issuer defines a look-back period of 3 years, in line

with best market practice and with the requirements of

the proposed EU GBS.

The issuer is committed to actively support the Paris

Climate Agreement and the resulting decarbonisation

targets of the EU and Germany.

The rationale for issuance is clearly stated and linked to

the company's overall strategy, which prioritises

decarbonisation and sustainability

Process for

ISS ESG considers the Process for Project Evaluation and

Project

Selection description provided by EnBW's Green Financing

Evaluation and

Framework as aligned with ICMA Green Bond Principles,

Selection

LMA Green Loan Principles, as well as proposed EU Green

Bond Standards.

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
