»
9M 2023 financial key take aways
- Significant increase of adjusted EBITDA to €4.9 bn: +65%
- Outlook 2023 on Group level revised: €5.9 to 6.5 bn (previously €4.7 to 5.2 bn)
- Very strong liquidity position of €6.5 bn
Focus on driving the energy transition
-
TransnetBW: Long-term investment partners for a minority stake of 49.9%
May 2023: Sale of 24.95% to Südwest Konsortium Holding GmbH
Nov 2023: Sale of another 24.95% to German state-owned KfW bank
- Managing merchant risk for 960 MW offshore wind farm He Dreiht ~ half of capacity already secured via PPAs
- Build-upof low-CO2,dispatchable power generation Nov 2023: Start of construction at the Altbach/Deizisau site
- EnBW sets the benchmark for e-mobilityin Germany First company to reach 1,000 quick-charging stations
2
in € m
4,921
2,990
+65%
9M 20222
9M 2023
in € m
2,360
1,105
+114%
9M 20222
9M 2023
1 Attributable to the shareholders of EnBW AG
3
2 Previous year's figures restated
in € m
305
225
-26%
9M 20221
9M 2023
Lower seasonality in procurement prices than in the previous year Churn rates in electricity and gas sales below previous year's level
Negative one-off effect from deconsolidation of bmp2 and associated write-downs of receivables
Lower gas sales volumes due to milder weather and savings behavior
1
Previous year's figures restated
4
2
A green gas supply and sales company within EnBW group
in € m
1,428
Significant growth in revenues from grid usage as a result of
960
increased investments in grid expansion
Higher grid usage revenue compared with 2022 due to higher
+49%
revenue caps in 2023, as the planned expenses for grid reserve and
redispatch in 2023 are fully priced into the revenue cap
9M 20221
9M 2023
1 Previous year's figures restated
5
in € m
3,465
786
1,900
8392,679
+82%
1,060
9M 20221
9M 2023
- Previous year's figures restated
- Nuclear power plant Neckarwestheim block II
- Heilbronn combined heat and power plant block 7
Positive earnings trend for run-of-river electricity generation 280 MW expansion of wind farms and photovoltaics portfolio
Falling prices in the direct marketing of volumes generated from wind and photovoltaic
Significantly higher prices for generation sold in advance
Negative effects from the curtailment and termination of gas supplies in 2022 no longer apply
Less electricity produced at GKN II2 due to final nuclear shutdown and outage of coal-fired power station HLB 73
6
in € m
+26%
4,921
-584
-281
176
-260
-128
3,843
-669
3,174
2,528
Adjusted
Taxes paid
Payments in
Interest &
Interest paid
Others
FFO
Declared
RCF
RCF
EBITDA
relation to
dividends
dividends
9M 2023
9M 20222
9M 2023
ALM model3
received
1
Figures adjusted for effects from the Asset Liability Management model (payments for pension and nuclear obligations, effects from financial assets on interest and taxes).
2
Previous year's figures restated.
7
3
Impact of payments for pension and nuclear obligations on the operating business limited to €375 m p.a. (plus an inflation supplement) by taking funds from the dedicated financial assets;
as of 30 September 2023, the impact amounts to €281 m.
in € m
+4%
11,238
10,847
-295
2,328
-114
-3,843
1,647
669
RCF: -3,174
Net debt
FFO
Declared dividends
Adjusted
Net cash
Change in pension
Others
Net debt
31.12.2022
working capital
investments
provisions
30.9.2023
1 The liquid funds in the EEG account are only held in custody by the transmission system operator but may not be used for operational business purposes. Due to the amount as of the balance sheet date,
8
net debt is reported without the cash and cash equivalents from the EEG account. EEG account 31 December 2022: 2,289.5 m; EEG account 30 September 2023: 589.7 m
in € bn
Annual
4.7 - 5.2
2022: 4.0
Report 2022
Annual Report 2022
0.4 - 0.5
2022: 0.5
Annual Report 2022
1.6 - 1.9
2022: 1.1
Annual Report 2022
2.9 - 3.2
2022: 2.6
5.9 - 6.5
0.35
-
0.45
1.6
-
1.9
4.3
-
4.6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2023 10:02:08 UTC.