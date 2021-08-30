Log in
EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Investor and analyst presentation Q2 2021

08/30/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Investor and analyst conference call Q2 2021 »

Thomas Kusterer

Chief Financial Officer

Julia von Wietersheim

Senior Manager Investor Relations

29 July 2021

Investor and analyst conference call Q2 2021

Key messages

Reduction in adjusted EBITDA due to temporary effects

- outlook 2021 unchanged

€1.25 bn one-off effects, mainly due to impairment needs on the power plant portfolio - no impact on operating result

Project news:

Milestone for subsidy-free offshore wind farm He Dreiht: EnBW selects 15-megawatt turbines from Vestas

EnBW to build biggest public fast charging station in Europe

150 MW long-term power purchase agreements for three solar parks signed with Blue Elephant Energy

2

Investor and analyst conference call Q2 2021

Temporary effects weigh on adjusted EBITDA

Improvement in the financial result increases adjusted Group net profit

Adjusted EBITDA

in € m

1,587

1,479

-7%

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

Adjusted Group net profit1

in € m

594

370

+61%

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

1 Attributable to the shareholders of EnBW AG

3

Investor and analyst conference call Q2 2021

Smart Infrastructure for Customers

Earnings increase driven by improved earnings in the commodity business

Adjusted EBITDA

in € m

208

Electricity and gas sales

Improved earnings in the commodity business at all our sales companies

137

Positive earnings development of our subsidiary SENEC

+52%

Q2 20201

Q2 2021

1 Previous year's figures restated

4

Investor and analyst conference call Q2 2021

System Critical Infrastructure

As expected higher expenses due to necessary grid expansion

Adjusted EBITDA

in € m

745

662

Transmission and distribution grids

Higher revenue from use of gas and electricity

Higher personnel expense due to the necessary grid expansion

-11%

Increase in expenses for balancing energy

Q2 2020

Q2 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 19 900 M 23 479 M 23 479 M
Net income 2020 596 M 703 M 703 M
Net Debt 2020 8 487 M 10 014 M 10 014 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 20 856 M 24 591 M 24 607 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 23 369
Free-Float 0,37%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG37.50%24 591
NEXTERA ENERGY8.11%163 630
ENEL S.P.A.-7.21%92 008
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.32%80 527
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.68%76 090
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.42%69 872