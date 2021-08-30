EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Investor and analyst presentation Q2 2021

Investor and analyst conference call Q2 2021
Key messages
Reduction in adjusted EBITDA due to temporary effects
- outlook 2021 unchanged
€1.25 bn one-off effects, mainly due to impairment needs on the power plant portfolio - no impact on operating result
Project news:
Milestone for subsidy-free offshore wind farm He Dreiht: EnBW selects 15-megawatt turbines from Vestas
EnBW to build biggest public fast charging station in Europe
150 MW long-term power purchase agreements for three solar parks signed with Blue Elephant Energy
