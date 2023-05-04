Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:27:49 2023-05-04 am EDT
89.40 EUR   +0.68%
07:23aEnbw Energie Baden Württemberg : Large EnBW fast-charging station opened in northern Germany – first to feature “service islands”
PU
06:59aEnBW Q1 core profit more than doubles on valuation gains
RE
06:19aLemke at the Asse storage facility: nuclear phase-out not a matter of course
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Large EnBW fast-charging station opened in northern Germany – first to feature “service islands”

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Karlsruhe/Großburgwedel. A few kilometers north of Hannover, in Großburgwedel, EnBW has opened a new fast-charging station with a solar canopy. Located near the A7 autobahn, it is ideally situated for residents as well as for drivers traveling between Hamburg and Kassel. The station adds a new node to EnBW's HyperNetz for motorists. With 32 high-power charging (HPC) points, it is one of the largest fast-charging stations in Germany, and EnBW's second-largest.0The largest EnBW fast-charging station, with 52 HPC points, is at the Kamener Kreuz intersection in North Rhine-Westphalia.

"We already operate 27 large EnBW fast-charging stations with solar canopies throughout Germany. And the site in Großburgwedel is the tenth that we have put into operation in the last four months," said Colette Rückert-Hennen, member of the EnBW Board of Management. "In total, we have opened more than 140 new fast-charging sites across Germany during this period. That is more than one a day. We plan to continue this rapid pace of expansion for our nationwide fast-charging infrastructure in the future."

The state-of-the-art fast chargers at the new EnBW charging station on Germany's longest autobahn offer charging speeds of up to 300 kilowatts. Depending on the vehicle, drivers can add up to 400 kilometers of range in a 20-minute stop. This is enough to drive from Großburgwedel to Frankfurt am Main, Amsterdam or beyond the Danish border.

Fast-charging station offers car services for the first time

"We are creating practical benefits for electromobility that go beyond just charging," added Volker Rimpler. As Vice President Construction & Rollout E-Mobility, Rimpler is responsible for the nationwide expansion of fast-charging infrastructure at EnBW. "In Großburgwedel, we are additionally testing car-related services at three service islands with HPC points. While charging, drivers can not only check their tire pressure for free, but also use a vacuum cleaner and a Kärcher floor mat cleaner. This allows us to offer them added value right there at the charging station."

The fast-charging station is laid out so that electric vehicles with trailers can charge without unhooking. Like all of its charging locations, EnBW runs the Großburgwedel fast-charging station on 100 percent green electricity. This is generated in part by solar panels on the canopy.

For more than two years, EnBW has been operating and expanding Germany's largest fast-charging network with over 900 locations and more than 3,400 fast-charging stations. By 2030, it will increase the number of public fast-charging stations almost tenfold to 30,000 throughout the country. This represents a significant part of the public charging infrastructure consisting of 130,000 to 150,000 fast-charging points that will be required by that time.

EnBW Großburgwedel fast-charging station: facts and figures
  • 32 high-power charging (HPC) points with up to 300 kW output each
  • Solar canopy generating 55 kWp (kilowatt peak)
  • Service islands with free vacuum cleaner, Kärcher floor mat cleaner and tire pressure tester
  • Directly accessible for A7 autobahn from Hamburg to Hannover
  • Location: https://goo.gl/maps/aCPGYoWKo6AFzRJR8
  • Opened 14 April 2023
  • Catering in direct vicinity of EnBW fast-charging station
  • Outlook: NIO is to open one of its power swap stations at the site in the next few months

Attachments

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
07:23aEnbw Energie Baden Württemberg : Large EnBW fast-charging station opened in northern Germa..
PU
06:59aEnBW Q1 core profit more than doubles on valuation gains
RE
06:19aLemke at the Asse storage facility: nuclear phase-out..
DP
05/04ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
05/03EnBW Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
05/03German Stocks Rebound at Midday as Markets Bet on Upcoming Rate Hike Pause
MT
05/03Germany's EnBW Flags EUR14 Billion Investment for Energy Transition
MT
05/03Allane, ENBW Extend EV Charging Services for Sixt Neuwagen Customers
MT
05/03EnBW reviewing strategy, portfolio - CEO
RE
05/03Enbw Annual General Meeting : massive investments planned to accelerate energy transition
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 56 308 M 62 253 M 62 253 M
Net income 2022 1 738 M 1 922 M 1 922 M
Net Debt 2022 6 383 M 7 057 M 7 057 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 24 052 M 26 591 M 26 591 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 25 339
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas A. Schell Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schweinberger Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG2.07%26 591
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.82%152 546
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.32%81 663
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.44%79 959
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.23%75 007
ENEL S.P.A.21.25%68 505
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer