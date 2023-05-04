EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Large EnBW fast-charging station opened in northern Germany – first to feature “service islands”

0 The largest EnBW fast-charging station, with 52 HPC points, is at the Kamener Kreuz intersection in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Karlsruhe/Großburgwedel. A few kilometers north of Hannover, in Großburgwedel, EnBW has opened a new fast-charging station with a solar canopy. Located near the A7 autobahn, it is ideally situated for residents as well as for drivers traveling between Hamburg and Kassel. The station adds a new node to EnBW's HyperNetz for motorists. With 32 high-power charging (HPC) points, it is one of the largest fast-charging stations in Germany, and EnBW's second-largest.

"We already operate 27 large EnBW fast-charging stations with solar canopies throughout Germany. And the site in Großburgwedel is the tenth that we have put into operation in the last four months," said Colette Rückert-Hennen, member of the EnBW Board of Management. "In total, we have opened more than 140 new fast-charging sites across Germany during this period. That is more than one a day. We plan to continue this rapid pace of expansion for our nationwide fast-charging infrastructure in the future."

The state-of-the-art fast chargers at the new EnBW charging station on Germany's longest autobahn offer charging speeds of up to 300 kilowatts. Depending on the vehicle, drivers can add up to 400 kilometers of range in a 20-minute stop. This is enough to drive from Großburgwedel to Frankfurt am Main, Amsterdam or beyond the Danish border.

Fast-charging station offers car services for the first time

"We are creating practical benefits for electromobility that go beyond just charging," added Volker Rimpler. As Vice President Construction & Rollout E-Mobility, Rimpler is responsible for the nationwide expansion of fast-charging infrastructure at EnBW. "In Großburgwedel, we are additionally testing car-related services at three service islands with HPC points. While charging, drivers can not only check their tire pressure for free, but also use a vacuum cleaner and a Kärcher floor mat cleaner. This allows us to offer them added value right there at the charging station."

The fast-charging station is laid out so that electric vehicles with trailers can charge without unhooking. Like all of its charging locations, EnBW runs the Großburgwedel fast-charging station on 100 percent green electricity. This is generated in part by solar panels on the canopy.

For more than two years, EnBW has been operating and expanding Germany's largest fast-charging network with over 900 locations and more than 3,400 fast-charging stations. By 2030, it will increase the number of public fast-charging stations almost tenfold to 30,000 throughout the country. This represents a significant part of the public charging infrastructure consisting of 130,000 to 150,000 fast-charging points that will be required by that time.

EnBW Großburgwedel fast-charging station: facts and figures