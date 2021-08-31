Log in
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Marcel Münch to be new Head of Finance, M&A and IR at EnBW

08/31/2021 | 07:52am EDT
Karlsruhe. Marcel Münch takes over the position of Senior Vice President Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions and Investor Relations at EnBW as of 1 September. Münch will report directly to CFO Thomas Kusterer in his new role.

He has been Head of M&A at the energy utility since 2017. 'Marcel Münch has excellent knowledge of the capital markets and corporate finance, as well as EnBW's various business areas. I am therefore very pleased that he is taking over this key finance position,' said CFO Thomas Kusterer. 'In his previous role, he has led pioneering transactions at EnBW in recent years, including the acquisitions both of our French subsidiary Valeco and of Cologne-based telecommunications provider Plusnet and the complex sale of our shareholdings in MVV and the Austrian energy provider EVN.'

Likewise in recent years, Münch has driven ahead EnBW's internationalisation in renewables combined with the expansion of its regional footprint in France, Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States and Taiwan.

Marcel Münch: 'I very much look forward to the new challenge and working together with a well-established team whom I already know very well. With them, I would like to achieve new milestones both in the implementation of our growth strategy and for EnBW's positioning towards investors and lenders.'

Münch has been with EnBW since 2014. After studying in Bamberg and Edinburgh, he started his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in Frankfurt. This was followed by positions in London and Sydney. There he advised large numbers of companies in strategically significant M&A, financing and capital market transactions over a period of almost ten years. He succeeds Ingo Peter Voigt, who left EnBW on 30 June.

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 11:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
