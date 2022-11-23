Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:52 2022-11-23 am EST
89.40 EUR   +3.71%
EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Offshore wind energy from EnBW for the Salzgitter Group

11/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG ranks as one of Germany's leading steel and technology groups.

As a pioneer in the circular economy, we focus on sustainable innovation and on transforming products and processes in the business units of Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading and Technology.

With our "Salzgitter AG 2030" strategy and anchored in the principle of "Pioneering for Circular Solutions", we are setting new benchmarks in the industry. Our aspirations are realized through strong initiatives and programs such as SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking. Through partnerships and in networks, we are actively driving the process of development towards a circular economy.

With around 25,000 employees worldwide at 150 national and international subsidiaries and associate companies, we live up to our global aims for growth, profitability and our pioneering position. In the financial year 2021, we generated external sales of around €10 billion, with a crude steel capacity of 7 million t.

About EnBW

With over 26,000 employees, EnBW is one of the largest energy companies in Germany and Europe. It supplies around 5.5 million customers with electricity, gas, water as well as services and products in the areas of infrastructure and energy. The expansion of renewable energies is a cornerstone of the growth strategy and a focus of investment. EnBW will invest around four billion euros in the further expansion of wind and solar energy between 2021 and 2025. By the end of 2025, more than half of the generation portfolio is set to consist of renewable energies. Furthermore, the expansion of renewable energies is an important part of EnBW's Sustainability Agenda as the company heads towards climate neutrality by 2035.

EnBW has been actively involved in PPA matters in Germany from the very beginning: In 2019, the company signed the first PPA of its kind in Germany with Energiekontor. In December 2021, it announced the first supply contract with Fraport AG for 85 megawatts of electricity from the "He Dreiht" offshore wind farm. More recently, it signed another deal with the chemicals company Evonik for the supply of 100 megawatts.

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 11:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 32 368 M 33 260 M 33 260 M
Net income 2021 363 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2021 4 704 M 4 833 M 4 833 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 23 348 M 23 991 M 23 991 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 710
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas A. Schell Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schweinberger Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG13.42%23 991
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.91%167 140
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.88%75 220
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.16%71 732
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.41%69 339
ENEL S.P.A.-27.48%53 344