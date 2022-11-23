EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Offshore wind energy from EnBW for the Salzgitter Group

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG ranks as one of Germany's leading steel and technology groups.

As a pioneer in the circular economy, we focus on sustainable innovation and on transforming products and processes in the business units of Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading and Technology.

With our "Salzgitter AG 2030" strategy and anchored in the principle of "Pioneering for Circular Solutions", we are setting new benchmarks in the industry. Our aspirations are realized through strong initiatives and programs such as SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking. Through partnerships and in networks, we are actively driving the process of development towards a circular economy.

With around 25,000 employees worldwide at 150 national and international subsidiaries and associate companies, we live up to our global aims for growth, profitability and our pioneering position. In the financial year 2021, we generated external sales of around €10 billion, with a crude steel capacity of 7 million t.

About EnBW

With over 26,000 employees, EnBW is one of the largest energy companies in Germany and Europe. It supplies around 5.5 million customers with electricity, gas, water as well as services and products in the areas of infrastructure and energy. The expansion of renewable energies is a cornerstone of the growth strategy and a focus of investment. EnBW will invest around four billion euros in the further expansion of wind and solar energy between 2021 and 2025. By the end of 2025, more than half of the generation portfolio is set to consist of renewable energies. Furthermore, the expansion of renewable energies is an important part of EnBW's Sustainability Agenda as the company heads towards climate neutrality by 2035.

EnBW has been actively involved in PPA matters in Germany from the very beginning: In 2019, the company signed the first PPA of its kind in Germany with Energiekontor. In December 2021, it announced the first supply contract with Fraport AG for 85 megawatts of electricity from the "He Dreiht" offshore wind farm. More recently, it signed another deal with the chemicals company Evonik for the supply of 100 megawatts.