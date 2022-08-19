EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Project TransFuture (TransnetBW) - Invitation Statement of Interest (Company Profile)

Legal disclaimer

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") of 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 4QA, United Kingdom has been authorised by EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (the "Client") to issue this document on its behalf in connection with a potential sale of an indirect minority interest in TransnetBW GmbH (the "Target" and the "Potential Transaction").

This document is delivered on the condition that it is held in strict confidence by you, your directors, officers and employees. Save as expressly permitted in writing by Morgan Stanley, this document must not be photocopied or reproduced in any other electronic or physical form and must not be communicated, disclosed or distributed to any other person in whole or in part.

This document is for information purposes only and is being delivered to a limited number of recipients for the sole purpose of enabling such recipients to determine whether to proceed with a further investigation of the Potential Transaction.

Neither Morgan Stanley, its affiliates, their respective directors, officers, employees or agents (the "Morgan Stanley Group") nor the Client, its affiliates nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents (the "Client Group") gives any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to: (i) the achievement or reasonableness of future projections, management targets, estimates, prospects or returns contained in this document, if any; or (ii) the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this document, any other written information or oral information provided in connection therewith or any data that any of them generates. Furthermore, and without prejudice to liability for fraud, no member of the Morgan Stanley Group or the Client Group accepts or will accept any liability, responsibility or obligation (whether in contract, tort or otherwise) in relation to these matters. Any prospective purchaser should make its own investigation of the Target and all information provided.

This document: (i) is not an offer or invitation by any member of the Morgan Stanley Group or the Client Group to purchase or sell securities or assets, whether in relation to the Potential Transaction or otherwise nor any form of commitment or recommendation by any member of the Morgan Stanley Group or the Client Group; (ii) will not, and nor will any other oral or written information made available to a prospective purchaser, other than a definitive and binding sale and purchase agreement, form the basis of any contractual or other agreement in relation to the Potential Transaction; and (iii) does not contain all the information that a prospective purchaser may wish to have in determining whether to enter into the Potential Transaction. The Client will only accept obligations in relation to the Potential Transaction that arise out of a definitive and binding sale and purchase agreement.

The provision of this document: (i) does not place any member of the Morgan Stanley Group or the Client Group under any obligation to provide any further information in relation to the Potential Transaction or to update this document or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent; and (ii) does not place any member of the Morgan Stanley Group or the Client Group under any obligation to consider or accept any offer, irrespective of whether such offer is the only offer or one of a number of offers representing the highest price.

Morgan Stanley is acting as exclusive financial adviser to the Client in relation to the Potential Transaction, will not regard any other person (whether a recipient of this document or not) as a client in relation to the Potential Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Client for providing the protections afforded to clients of Morgan Stanley nor for providing advice to any such other person. Without prejudice to liability for fraud, each member of the Morgan Stanley Group disclaims any liability to any such other person in connection with the Potential Transaction. Any person considering entering into the Potential Transaction: (i) may not rely on this document in determining any course of action in relation to the Potential Transaction or otherwise; and (ii) must seek its own independent financial advice. Without prejudice to liability for fraud, each member of the Morgan Stanley Group and the Client Group disclaims any liability which may be based on this document or any other written or oral information provided in connection therewith and any errors therein and/or omissions therefrom.

The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and, accordingly, recipients of this document represent that they are able to receive this document without contravention of any unfulfilled registration requirements or other legal restrictions in the jurisdiction in which they reside or conduct business.

This document is only being distributed in the United Kingdom to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) or to whom this document may otherwise be lawfully distributed (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This document is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

By accepting this document the recipient agrees to be bound by the limitations contained in this document. These terms and limitations agreed to by the recipient in favour of the Client and Morgan Stanley, any other member of the Client's group and Morgan Stanley's group, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. By accepting this document the recipient hereby irrevocably agrees that the courts of England are to have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any disputes arising out of or in connection with this document (including, without limitation, disputes relating to any non-contractual obligations) and that accordingly any proceedings arising out of or in connection with this letter agreement shall be brought in such courts.

2