    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-18 am EDT
95.60 EUR   -4.21%
12:34aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : Project TransFuture (TransnetBW) - Invitation Statement of Interest (Company Profile)
PU
12:34aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : Project TransFuture (TransnetBW) - Invitation Statement of Interest (Pre-Qualification Letter)
PU
08/18Explainer-Could Germany keep its nuclear plants running?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Project TransFuture (TransnetBW) - Invitation Statement of Interest (Company Profile)

08/19/2022 | 12:34am EDT
Project TransFuture

Company Profile

August 2022

Strictly Confidential

Legal disclaimer

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") of 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 4QA, United Kingdom has been authorised by EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (the "Client") to issue this document on its behalf in connection with a potential sale of an indirect minority interest in TransnetBW GmbH (the "Target" and the "Potential Transaction").

This document is delivered on the condition that it is held in strict confidence by you, your directors, officers and employees. Save as expressly permitted in writing by Morgan Stanley, this document must not be photocopied or reproduced in any other electronic or physical form and must not be communicated, disclosed or distributed to any other person in whole or in part.

This document is for information purposes only and is being delivered to a limited number of recipients for the sole purpose of enabling such recipients to determine whether to proceed with a further investigation of the Potential Transaction.

Neither Morgan Stanley, its affiliates, their respective directors, officers, employees or agents (the "Morgan Stanley Group") nor the Client, its affiliates nor their respective directors, officers, employees or agents (the "Client Group") gives any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to: (i) the achievement or reasonableness of future projections, management targets, estimates, prospects or returns contained in this document, if any; or (ii) the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this document, any other written information or oral information provided in connection therewith or any data that any of them generates. Furthermore, and without prejudice to liability for fraud, no member of the Morgan Stanley Group or the Client Group accepts or will accept any liability, responsibility or obligation (whether in contract, tort or otherwise) in relation to these matters. Any prospective purchaser should make its own investigation of the Target and all information provided.

This document: (i) is not an offer or invitation by any member of the Morgan Stanley Group or the Client Group to purchase or sell securities or assets, whether in relation to the Potential Transaction or otherwise nor any form of commitment or recommendation by any member of the Morgan Stanley Group or the Client Group; (ii) will not, and nor will any other oral or written information made available to a prospective purchaser, other than a definitive and binding sale and purchase agreement, form the basis of any contractual or other agreement in relation to the Potential Transaction; and (iii) does not contain all the information that a prospective purchaser may wish to have in determining whether to enter into the Potential Transaction. The Client will only accept obligations in relation to the Potential Transaction that arise out of a definitive and binding sale and purchase agreement.

The provision of this document: (i) does not place any member of the Morgan Stanley Group or the Client Group under any obligation to provide any further information in relation to the Potential Transaction or to update this document or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent; and (ii) does not place any member of the Morgan Stanley Group or the Client Group under any obligation to consider or accept any offer, irrespective of whether such offer is the only offer or one of a number of offers representing the highest price.

Morgan Stanley is acting as exclusive financial adviser to the Client in relation to the Potential Transaction, will not regard any other person (whether a recipient of this document or not) as a client in relation to the Potential Transaction and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Client for providing the protections afforded to clients of Morgan Stanley nor for providing advice to any such other person. Without prejudice to liability for fraud, each member of the Morgan Stanley Group disclaims any liability to any such other person in connection with the Potential Transaction. Any person considering entering into the Potential Transaction: (i) may not rely on this document in determining any course of action in relation to the Potential Transaction or otherwise; and (ii) must seek its own independent financial advice. Without prejudice to liability for fraud, each member of the Morgan Stanley Group and the Client Group disclaims any liability which may be based on this document or any other written or oral information provided in connection therewith and any errors therein and/or omissions therefrom.

The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and, accordingly, recipients of this document represent that they are able to receive this document without contravention of any unfulfilled registration requirements or other legal restrictions in the jurisdiction in which they reside or conduct business.

This document is only being distributed in the United Kingdom to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2) (a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) or to whom this document may otherwise be lawfully distributed (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This document is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

By accepting this document the recipient agrees to be bound by the limitations contained in this document. These terms and limitations agreed to by the recipient in favour of the Client and Morgan Stanley, any other member of the Client's group and Morgan Stanley's group, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. By accepting this document the recipient hereby irrevocably agrees that the courts of England are to have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any disputes arising out of or in connection with this document (including, without limitation, disputes relating to any non-contractual obligations) and that accordingly any proceedings arising out of or in connection with this letter agreement shall be brought in such courts.

2

Transaction overview and contact details

Transaction overview

  • EnBW is considering long-termpartnership options, offering two separate 24.95% indirect minority stakes in TransnetBW GmbH via a limited partnership company in the form of a German GmbH & Co KG yet to be established
  • Further investments and an unprecedented expansion of the transmission and transport systems for electricity are necessary for the success of the energy transition in Germany
  • The proceeds from the transaction would be used for growth investments across the entire EnBW portfolio
  • EnBW will remain the majority shareholder in TransnetBW as it is a central part of EnBW's energy policy commitment and strategy
  • The potential transaction presents a highly attractive investment opportunity centred around an energy transition driven growth trajectory
  • EnBW is looking for one or two committed long-termoriented investment partner(s) to jointly finance this growth trajectory, which is expected to require total investments of more than €10 Bn to build the target grid as laid out in the grid development plan 2035 approved in January 2022
  • The future success of the company is critical for the German power system security and its green energy supply

Contact details

  • Morgan Stanley has been mandated as the sole financial advisor to EnBW in relation to the potential transaction
  • You are asked to direct all communication in relation to this project to the Morgan Stanley contacts below
  • Other representatives, including directors, board members, employees, customers and suppliers of EnBW or TransnetBW should not be contacted, under any circumstances, in relation to this project

Contact

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc interestintransnetbw@morganstanley.com

3

TransnetBW is a high-quality, scarce, fully regulated German electricity transmission system operator

Company overview

TransnetBW's current grid

TransnetBW is one of four German electricity transmission system

operators (TSO) with its current grid predominately located in Baden-

Württemberg, Germany

TransnetBW transmits electrical power from generation plants over the

electrical grid to regional or local electricity distribution operators, which

in turn supply end users

As a TSO, the responsibility to operate, maintain, strengthen and expand a

secure, reliable and efficient energy supply network is anchored in

§ 11 of the Germany Energy Industry Act (EnWG)

Karlsruhe

TransnetBW's transmission grid consists of 220 and 380 kV power lines

Stuttgart

and has a circuit length of ~3,400 km covering an area of 34,600 km2

TransnetBW has international interconnections to the TSOs of France,

Locations

Tübingen

Switzerland and Austria

Regional council

It provides security of electricity supply for one of the most industrialised

Substation

regions of Germany, with Baden-Württemberg representing ~20% of

Germany's industrial output

System Control Centre

The company is positioned at the heart of the German energy transition

Wendlingen

Freiburg

Power circuit

and is responsible for the delivery of lighthouse projects SuedLink and

ULTRANET

220 Kilovolt

TransnetBW was founded in 1998 as EnBW Transportnetze AG

380 Kilovolt

The company is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and wholly owned by

Area served by TransnetBW

Network of 220 and 380kV power lines

EnBW

34,600 km2

~3,400 km

Source: Statistikportal.de; Deutschlandinzahlen.de

4

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
