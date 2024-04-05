EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG (EnBW) is a Germany-based holding company of the EnBW Group, operating in the energy sector. The core activities of EnBW are divided into three business areas: Electricity, Gas, and Energy and Environmental Services. The Electricity business area is divided into Electricity generation and trading, and Electricity grid and sales divisions. It generates electricity from nuclear power, hydropower, solar power, geothermal energy and wind power, among others. The Gas business area consists of the midstream area, including the import agreements and infrastructure, storage, trading, as well as the downstream area, including the distribution and sales. The Energy and Environmental Services business area includes such areas as thermal and non-thermal disposal, water and other energy related services. The Company also has sales offices and subsidiaries in Germany and throughout central and eastern Europe.

Sector Electric Utilities