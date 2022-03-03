EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Six-Monthly Financial Report Q2 2021

EnBW Six-Monthly Financial Report January to June 2021 Solar parks without state funding at EnBW: Sunny times for photovoltaics 3

Märkisch-Oderland in Brandenburg. These three major photovoltaic projects will save around 325,000 t CO₂ per year. Significant improvements in efficiency and cost reductions in the production of solar modules of up to 90% over the last few years mean that some solar parks like EnBW's three major projects in Brandenburg can now also be realized without state funding. Solar power generated in solar parks that don't need state funding does not burden consumers through EEG cost allocations.

The more powerful the solar modules become and the lower the procurement costs per watt of output, the lower the cost of each kilowatt hour of electricity generated. "At our first solar park project in Leibertingen back in 2009, we were installing modules with an output of 90 W/m2. Today, the modules already have an output of more than 200 W/m2," explains Thorsten Jörß, Head of Photovoltaic Project Development at EnBW. And advances are still being made: Some manufacturers are already carrying out research into modules with an output of around 300 W/m2. Since 2017, EnBW has been participating in a research project at the University of Stuttgart for the inexpensive production of non-toxic silicon solar cells with a high level of efficiency.

"We can help to substantially push forward the Energiewende by expanding solar energy," says Jörß. However, it would require annual growth in solar energy of at least 10,000 MW across Germany to achieve the German government's aim of generating 65 percent of its total power from renewable energies by 2030. At the same time, it is not always possible to do without EEG cost allocations as solar projects that don't need state funding can only be developed as larger solar parks in good locations that have low grid connection costs. "To achieve our climate targets, it is politically expedient and also important to continue to provide EEG funding," explains Jörß.

One forward-looking solution that seeks to find a compromise between economic viability and the need for funding is already being pursued by EnBW in its "combi-project": EnBW is currently constructing a PV project with a capacity of 28 MW in Maßbach in Bavaria, 10 MW of which requires funding while the rest is economically viable without EEG subsidies - a good solution for pushing forward the expansion of solar energy.

There is still a potentially huge amount of suitable land available for open-field photovoltaic power plants in Germany. A study carried out on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure estimates that there is around 3,200 km2 of land available that is free of restrictions for the expansion of open-field PV. Based on the current state of technology, these sites have the potential to supply at least 230,000 MW of energy.

Solar electricity modules: more efficient and less expensive

The power output from PV modules was still around 90 W/m2 in 2009. It is now more than 200 W/m2. At the same time, costs have also fallen by approximately 90% over the last ten years.

2009 2021