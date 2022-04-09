EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Six-Monthly Financial Report Q2 2021

Six-Monthly Financial Report

January to June 2021

Performance indicators of the EnBW Group

Financial and strategic performance indicators

EBITDA

Adjusted EBIT EBIT

Adjusted Group net proﬁt

in € million 01/01- 30/06/2021 01/01- 30/06/2020 Change in % 01/01- 31/12/2020 External revenue 1 12,654.7 9,802.5 29.1 19,694.3 Adjusted EBITDA 1,479.4 1,586.6 -6.8 2,781.2 Share of adjusted EBITDA accounted for by Smart Infrastructure for Customers in € million/in % 1 208.0/14.1 137.3/8.7 51.5/- 335.0/12.0 Share of adjusted EBITDA accounted for by System Critical Infrastructure in € million/in % 661.5/44.7 744.9/46.9 -11.2/- 1,346.6/48.4 Share of adjusted EBITDA accounted for by Sustainable Generation Infrastructure in € million/in % 1 726.8/49.1 819.3/51.6 -11.3/- 1,277.8/45.9 Share of adjusted EBITDA accounted for by Other/Consolidation in € million/in % -116.9/-7.9 -114.9/-7.2 -1.7/- -178.2/-6.3 EBITDA 1,167.2 1,359.1 -14.1 2,663.3 Adjusted EBIT 731.7 943.8 -22.5 1,391.5 EBIT -523.9 627.2 - 1,102.7 Adjusted Group net proﬁt 2 594.3 370.2 60.5 682.8 Group net proﬁt/loss 2 -162.8 184.2 - 596.1 Earnings per share from Group net proﬁt/loss (€) 2 -0.60 0.68 - 2.20 Retained cash ﬂow 835.7 1,090.8 -23.4 1,638.5 Net cash investment 860.6 590.3 45.8 1,826.9 in € million 30/06/2021 31/12/2020 Change in % Net debt 11,847.7 14,406.5 -17.8

Non-ﬁnancial performance indicators 3

01/01- 30/06/2021 01/01- 30/06/2020 Change in % 01/01- 31/12/2020 Customers and society goal dimension EnBW/Yello Customer Satisfaction Index 127/161 120/159 5.8/1.3 132/159 SAIDI (electricity) in min./year 8 7 14.3 15 Employees goal dimension LTIF for companies controlled by the Group 4/LTIF overall 5 1.7/2.5 1.9/3.1 -10.5/-19.4 2.1/3.6

Employees 6, 7

Full-time equivalents

30/06/2021 30/06/2020 Change in % 31/12/2020 Employees 24,894 23,685 5.1 24,655 Full-time equivalents 8 23,369 22,184 5.3 23,078

1 The ﬁgures for the previous year have been restated.

2 In relation to the proﬁt/loss attributable to the shareholders of EnBW AG.

3 The values for the key performance indicators Reputation Index, People Engagement Index (PEI), "Installed output of renewable energies (RE) in GW and the share of the generation capacity accounted for by RE in %" and CO2 intensity will be exclusively collected at the end of the year.

4 Variations in the group of consolidated companies (all companies with more than 100 employees are generally considered except for companies in the area of waste management as well as external agency workers and contractors).

5 Variations in the group of consolidated companies (all companies with more than 100 employees are generally considered except for external agency workers and contractors [except ITOs]).

6 Number of employees excluding apprentices/trainees and inactive employees.

7 The number of employees for the ITOs (ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH, terranets bw GmbH and TransnetBW GmbH) is only updated at the end of the year; for intervals of less than a year, the number of employees from 31/12/2020 is carried forward.

8 Converted into full-time equivalents.

Q2 2021 at a glance › Adjusted EBITDA of €1,479.4 million slightly below level in previous year

› High level of investment in expansion of renewable energies and electromobility

› Extraordinary negative effects totaling €1.25 billion, especially due to impairment losses on the power plants

› Earnings forecast for whole of 2021 remains unchanged Contents Solar parks without state funding at EnBW: Sunny times for photovoltaics ..................................... 2 Six-monthly consolidated ﬁnancial statements Income statement ............................. 33 Statement of comprehensive Interim Group management report income ............................................... 34 Business activity and strategy .......... 4 Balance sheet .................................... 35 In dialog with our stakeholders ......... 6 Cash ﬂow statement ......................... 36 Research, development and Statement of changes in equity ......... 37 innovation .......................................... 8 Notes and explanations ..................... 38 Procurement ..................................... 9 Certiﬁcation following General conditions ............................ 11 auditor's review ................................. 48 The EnBW Group .......................... ..... 16 Declaration of the legal representatives ........................ 49 Forecast ............................................. 30 Opportunities and risks ..................... 31 Service Important notes ................................. 50 Financial calendar ............................. 51

2 Solar parks without state funding at EnBW: Sunny times for photovoltaics

EnBW Six-Monthly Financial Report January to June 2021

Solar parks thout ste funding at EnBW:

Sunny times for pholics

Solar energy has become the next kind of renewable energy that can be economically viable even without EEG funding. This is mostly thanks to reduced costs and improvements in efﬁciency. EnBW is currently realizing a solar cluster in Brandenburg consisting of three major projects that don't need government subsidies. In other words, solar parks that are commercially viable.

Did you know that every day 15,000 times more energy reaches the Earth from the sun than people consume around the world? Around one ﬁfth of the electricity generated from renewable ener-gies in Germany comes from PV power plants. And solar energy actually accounted for 9.3% of the total electricity generated in Germany in 2020 with 50.6 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) - about as much electricity as a major city such as Berlin with its around 3.7 million inhabitants consumes in almost four years.

Solar park Wsow-Willmersdorf

The total installed photovoltaic capacity in Germany at the end of 2020 was around 53,000 mega-watts (MW) - accounting for 24% of all power plant capacity available in Germany. The total capacity is distributed across around two million power plants, of which three quarters are roof-mounted systems and one quarter are open-ﬁeld power plants. Photovoltaic power offers huge beneﬁts for the climate: This climate-friendly solar electricity saved almost 30 million t CO₂ in Germany in 2020, which would otherwise have been released into the atmosphere through the use of fossil fuels.

Alongside onshore and offshore wind power, photovoltaics forms a third pillar of EnBW's expansion strategy on its path towards a climate-neutral future. EnBW had a total of 153 MW of PV capacity connected to the grid at the end of 2019 and this ﬁgure had risen to 342 MW by the end of 2020. And the rate of expansion is increas-ing: EnBW aims to have 1,200 MW of PV capacity connected by 2025.

Around 1,000 MW is already part of a concrete project pipeline today. A solar cluster consisting of three major projects is currently being developed in Brandenburg. One of them, the Weesow-Willmersdorf solar park with a total capacity of 187 MW, is already in operation. It is the largest solar park in Germany to date with 465,000 solar modules.

Solar park GottesgabeSolar park Alttrebbin

The installation work at the other two major projects in Brandenburg "Gottesgabe" and "Alttrebbin" - each with a planned capacity of around 150 MW - has also recently begun. The solar cluster will be able to supply environmentally friendly electricity to around 140,000 households on aggregate in the future - which corresponds to about 70% of the households in the districts of Barnim and

EnBW Six-Monthly Financial Report January to June 2021 Solar parks without state funding at EnBW: Sunny times for photovoltaics 3

Märkisch-Oderland in Brandenburg. These three major photovoltaic projects will save around 325,000 t CO₂ per year. Signiﬁcant improvements in efﬁciency and cost reductions in the production of solar modules of up to 90% over the last few years mean that some solar parks like EnBW's three major projects in Brandenburg can now also be realized without state funding. Solar power generated in solar parks that don't need state funding does not burden consumers through EEG cost allocations.

The more powerful the solar modules become and the lower the procurement costs per watt of output, the lower the cost of each kilowatt hour of electricity generated. "At our ﬁrst solar park project in Leibertingen back in 2009, we were installing modules with an output of 90 W/m2. Today, the modules already have an output of more than 200 W/m2," explains Thorsten Jörß, Head of Photovoltaic Project Development at EnBW. And advances are still being made: Some manufacturers are already carrying out research into modules with an output of around 300 W/m2. Since 2017, EnBW has been participating in a research project at the University of Stuttgart for the inexpen-sive production of non-toxic silicon solar cells with a high level of efﬁciency.

"We can help to substantially push forward the Energiewende by expanding solar energy," says Jörß. However, it would require annual growth in solar energy of at least 10,000 MW across Germany to achieve the German government's aim of generating 65 percent of its total power from renewable energies by 2030. At the same time, it is not always possible to do without EEG cost allocations as solar projects that don't need state funding can only be developed as larger solar parks in good locations that have low grid connection costs. "To achieve our climate targets, it is politically expedient and also important to continue to provide EEG funding," explains Jörß.

One forward-looking solution that seeks to ﬁnd a compromise between economic viability and the need for funding is already being pursued by EnBW in its "combi-project": EnBW is currently constructing a PV project with a capacity of 28 MW in Maßbach in Bavaria, 10 MW of which requires funding while the rest is economically viable without EEG subsidies - a good solution for pushing forward the expansion of solar energy.

There is still a potentially huge amount of suitable land available for open-ﬁeld photovoltaic power plants in Germany. A study carried out on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure estimates that there is around 3,200 km2 of land available that is free of restrictions for the expansion of open-ﬁeld PV. Based on the current state of technology, these sites have the potential to supply at least 230,000 MW of energy.

Solar electricity modules: more eﬀicnt and less expensive

The power output from PV modules was still around 90 W/m2 in 2009.

It is now more than 200 W/m2. At the same time, costs have also fallen by approximately 90% over the last ten years.

2009

2021

90 %

90 W

200 W

output per m2

output per m2

Drop in price for solar modules