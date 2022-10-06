Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04:18 2022-10-06 am EDT
85.20 EUR   +0.71%
04:12aEnbw Energie Baden Württemberg : Venture Global and EnBW announce expansion of LNG partnership
PU
10/05Germany to subsidise electric bills with 13 bln euro grid fee payment
RE
10/05Operators set higher 2023 usage fees for German power networks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : Venture Global and EnBW announce expansion of LNG partnership

10/06/2022 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arlington, Virginia/Stuttgart, Germany. Today, Venture Global LNG and EnBW announced the expansion of their existing LNG partnership to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Under the Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) signed in June 2022, EnBW has increased the quantity of its long-term LNG offtake from Venture Global by an additional 0.5 MTPA from Plaquemines and CP2 LNG.

"Venture Global is delighted to be a growing strategic partner to Germany and EnBW, a foundation customer at both Plaquemines and CP2," said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. "The German government has taken swift action to address the energy crisis and we are honored to support their efforts by providing security of US LNG supply. Our company has pioneered the next generation of LNG plants, with a safe and low-cost model, enabling us to bring much needed supply to the global market years faster than ever done before. Our Gulf Coast facilities incorporate critical, world class European equipment, including liquefaction modules, gearboxes, steam turbines and more, supporting countless jobs across the continent."

"To become less dependent on Russian natural gas and to strengthen diversification and security of supply, EnBW is supporting the German government by increasing further access to LNG supplies. For this reason, we have stepped up our procurement volumes from Venture Global", explained Georg Stamatelopoulos, Chief Operating Officer Generation & Trading at EnBW. "With the help of LNG, we can secure Germany's gas supply to enable the energy transition, while not losing sight of our climate neutrality targets.

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
04:12aEnbw Energie Baden Württemberg : Venture Global and EnBW announce expansion of LNG partner..
PU
10/05Germany to subsidise electric bills with 13 bln euro grid fee payment
RE
10/05Operators set higher 2023 usage fees for German power networks
RE
10/05Exclusive-Germany to subsidise power grid fee charges for 2023 with 12.7 billion eur - ..
RE
10/05Germany's EnBW, U.S. Fluence team up for grid stabilisation project
RE
10/05Germany Mulls Additional State Guarantees To Sefe To Ensure Gas Imports
MT
10/04Exclusive-Germany in talks to provide more state aid for gas imports - sources
RE
09/28Germany extends run times for coal-fired power plants to boost supply
RE
09/28Enbw Energie Baden Württemberg : to present its on- and offshore projects at WindEnergy Ha..
PU
09/27German minister plans for extension of two nuclear plant lifespans
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 32 368 M 31 912 M 31 912 M
Net income 2021 363 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2021 4 704 M 4 637 M 4 637 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 22 914 M 22 591 M 22 591 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 710
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Dietrich Herd Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG11.32%22 591
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.41%162 723
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.22%75 144
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.37%74 779
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.01%61 316
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-12.16%59 524