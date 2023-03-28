EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : climate targets

• Climate crisis escalating further with huge social and economic impacts

• Dependence on fossil resources a risk to secure energy supplies

• Investors and banks are focusing on sustainable infrastructure

• EnBW accelerates implementation of its climate targets

• Reduction targets validated as consistent with Paris Climate Agreement by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Scope 1&2

Specific and ambitious: EnBW's climate targets

-50%

-70%

-83% & climate neutrality

Scope 3

-43%

2018

2027

2030

2035

Necessary prerequisites include implementation of German government energy transition plans, such as the expansion of renewable energies, expansion of transport and distribution systems and development of gas infrastructure in Germany

Fuel switch from coal to natural gas at 3 power plants in 2026

Planned coal phase-out in 2028

Climate-neutral gases used in gas power plants

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2029 2030 2035 Non-controllable Non-controllable emissions (historical)1 emissions1 historical figure

1 Non-controllable emissions: Emissions from reserve power plants and redispatch operations not controlled by EnBW

2 Scope 1 & 2 compared to 2018

EnBW CO2-footprint (Scope 1)

decarbonization pathway

• Since 2012: €17bn investment in renewable energies and grid expansion, additional €6bn in next 3 years in sustainable generation infrastructure

• Fuel switch from coal to natural gas at Heilbronn and Stuttgart (2026)

• Coal phase-out in 2028

• Climate-neutral gases used in gas power plants from 2035

• Purchase of green electricity

• Reduction in electricity mix carbon emissions by RE expansion