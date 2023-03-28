EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : climate targets

-
• Climate crisis escalating further with huge social and economic impacts
• Dependence on fossil resources a risk to secure energy supplies
• Investors and banks are focusing on sustainable infrastructure
Scope 1&2
Specific and ambitious: EnBW's climate targets
-83% & climate neutrality
Scope 3
-43%
2018
2027
2030
2035
Necessary prerequisites include implementation of German government energy transition plans, such as the expansion of renewable energies, expansion of transport and distribution systems and development of gas infrastructure in Germany
Fuel switch from coal to natural gas at 3 power plants in 2026
Planned coal phase-out in 2028
Climate-neutral gases used in gas power plants
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
2029 2030
2035
Non-controllable
Non-controllable
emissions (historical)1
emissions1
historical figure
EnBW CO2-footprint (Scope 1)
decarbonization pathway
• Since 2012: €17bn investment in renewable energies and grid expansion, additional €6bn in next 3 years in sustainable generation infrastructure
• Fuel switch from coal to natural gas at
Heilbronn and Stuttgart (2026)
• Coal phase-out in 2028
• Climate-neutral gases used in gas power plants from 2035
Disclaimer
EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 15:08:22 UTC.