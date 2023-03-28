Advanced search
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:29:19 2023-03-28 am EDT
88.80 EUR   +6.47%
11:09aEnbw Energie Baden Württemberg : climate targets
PU
03/27Global markets live: First Citizens, Adidas, Apple, Standard Chartered JetBlue...
MS
03/27DAX Climbs Amid Positive Business Climate, Mixed Eurozone Lending Data
MT
EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : climate targets

03/28/2023 | 11:09am EDT
  • Climate crisis escalating further with huge social and economic impacts

  • Dependence on fossil resources a risk to secure energy supplies

  • Investors and banks are focusing on sustainable infrastructure

  • EnBW accelerates implementation of its climate targets

  • Reduction targets validated as consistent with Paris Climate Agreement by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Scope 1&2

Specific and ambitious: EnBW's climate targets

-50%

-70%

-83% & climate neutrality

Scope 3

-43%

2018

2027

2030

2035

Necessary prerequisites include implementation of German government energy transition plans, such as the expansion of renewable energies, expansion of transport and distribution systems and development of gas infrastructure in Germany

Fuel switch from coal to natural gas at 3 power plants in 2026

Planned coal phase-out in 2028

Climate-neutral gases used in gas power plants

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

2029 2030

2035

Non-controllable

Non-controllable

emissions (historical)1

emissions1

historical figure

  • 1 Non-controllable emissions: Emissions from reserve power plants and redispatch operations not controlled by EnBW

  • 2 Scope 1 & 2 compared to 2018

EnBW CO2-footprint (Scope 1)

decarbonization pathway

  • Since 2012: €17bn investment in renewable energies and grid expansion, additional €6bn in next 3 years in sustainable generation infrastructure

  • Fuel switch from coal to natural gas at

    Heilbronn and Stuttgart (2026)

  • Coal phase-out in 2028

  • Climate-neutral gases used in gas power plants from 2035

  • Purchase of green electricity

  • Reduction in electricity mix carbon emissions by RE expansion

  • Partner in electrification and green gas blending in heat sector

  • Large share of green gases in sales portfolio

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 15:08:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
