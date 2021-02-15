Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : exercises first call right on subordinated bond from 2014

02/15/2021 | 09:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Karlsruhe. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG has exercised the call option on its subordinated bond issued in March 2014 as of the first call date on 15 February 2021. The subordinated bond with a volume of EUR 1 billion will be repaid at its principal amount plus interest accrued thereon in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes at the earliest possible date on 2 April 2021.

Hybrid bonds continue to be an important financing instrument for EnBW to support the ratings and the capital structure. As recently as June 2020, EnBW had issued a green subordinated bond for EUR 500 million. After repayment of the bond with ISIN XS1044811591 (Common Code 104481159 / WKN A11P78) at the beginning of April 2021, EnBW will have subordinated bonds with a total volume of EUR 2.5 billion.

A subordinated bond is a mixture of equity and debt. Therefore, this type of bond is only partially reflected as a liability by the rating agencies. Subordinated bonds generally have higher coupons than senior bonds as they are subordinated to all other financial debt and have other equity-like characteristics.

Best Regards

Your EnBW-Team Investor Relations

investor.relations@enbw.com
+49 721 63-12060

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
Durlacher Allee 93
76131 Karlsruhe

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 14:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
03:35aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : exercises first call right on subordinated bond..
PU
02/10ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : signs contract to phase out brown coal
PU
02/07BP : EnBW To Jointly Develop 3 GW Of Wind Farms In Irish Sea
MT
02/07BP Enters UK Offshore Wind Market as Seabed Leases Hit Record Prices -- Updat..
DJ
02/07RWE, Total, BP among winners in UK offshore wind farm auction
RE
02/07BP, EnBW Partnership Named Preferred Bidder for Two Leases in UK Offshore Win..
DJ
02/07ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : and bp to jointly develop offshore wind farms i..
PU
01/07EWE takes next step towards forging German renewables champion
RE
01/07EWE takes next step towards forging German renewables champion
RE
2020European Commission Green-lights Porsche/TransnetBW Joint Venture in Germany
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 18 913 M 22 938 M 22 938 M
Net income 2019 734 M 890 M 890 M
Net Debt 2019 7 078 M 8 584 M 8 584 M
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
Yield 2019 1,39%
Capitalization 16 658 M 20 189 M 20 202 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 22 582
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank Mastiaux Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Legal Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG9.82%20 189
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.99%42 079
ENGIE4.27%38 181
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.28%35 915
RWE AG-1.74%27 827
E.ON SE-3.49%27 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ