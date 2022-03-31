EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : stepping up activities in the field of liquefied natural gas and starting partnership with ...
Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) set to become the central energy port for liquefied natural gas in Germany and help to diversify the energy supply
EnBW intends to purchase at least three billion cubic meters of natural gas per annum and is exploring further cooperation options
