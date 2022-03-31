Log in
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : stepping up activities in the field of liquefied natural gas and starting partnership with ...

03/31/2022 | 04:06am EDT
  • Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH) set to become the central energy port for liquefied natural gas in Germany and help to diversify the energy supply
  • EnBW intends to purchase at least three billion cubic meters of natural gas per annum and is exploring further cooperation options

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
04:06aENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : stepping up activities in the field of liquefied natural ..
PU
03/30What happens if Russia turns off gas to Germany?
RE
03/30Germany will not accept breach of gas supply contracts by Russia -econ min
RE
03/29Seaway 7 Lands 'Sizeable' Cable Installation Contract for EnBW's He Dreiht Offshore Win..
MT
03/29Seaway 7 awarded the EPIC IAG Cable Installation Scope of EnBW's He Dreiht Offshore Win..
AQ
03/24German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand
RE
03/24WRAPUP 3-German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand
RE
03/24EnBW To Avoid New Energy Supply Deals With Russia Under Putin's Leadership
MT
03/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toshiba, Boeing, Renault, Intel, Gamestop...
03/23TRANSCRIPT : EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 22 535 M 25 151 M 25 151 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 24 519
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG9.47%25 151
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.42%167 815
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.27%85 828
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.07%76 866
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.53%70 475
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.74%69 256