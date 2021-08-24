EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : successfully issues two subordinated bonds
Total issue size €1 billion Euro, of which €500 million as green bond
Proceeds from green subordinated bond to be invested in wind and solar power projects and rollout of fast charging stations for electric vehicles
Green Financing Framework reviewed by sustainability agency ISS-ESG
Disclaimer
EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 18:03:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Analyst Recommendations on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Sales 2020
19 900 M
23 372 M
23 372 M
Net income 2020
596 M
700 M
700 M
Net Debt 2020
8 487 M
9 968 M
9 968 M
P/E ratio 2020
25,4x
Yield 2020
1,79%
Capitalization
20 639 M
24 216 M
24 241 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,06x
EV / Sales 2020
1,19x
Nbr of Employees
23 369
Free-Float
0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.