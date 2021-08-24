Log in
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
EnBW Energie Baden Württemberg : successfully issues two subordinated bonds

08/24/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
  • Total issue size €1 billion Euro, of which €500 million as green bond
  • Proceeds from green subordinated bond to be invested in wind and solar power projects and rollout of fast charging stations for electric vehicles
  • Green Financing Framework reviewed by sustainability agency ISS-ESG

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 18:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 19 900 M 23 372 M 23 372 M
Net income 2020 596 M 700 M 700 M
Net Debt 2020 8 487 M 9 968 M 9 968 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 20 639 M 24 216 M 24 241 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 23 369
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG36.07%24 216
NEXTERA ENERGY9.40%165 572
ENEL S.P.A.-5.36%93 379
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.59%81 419
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.80%77 309
SOUTHERN COMPANY9.59%70 592