KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - The energy group EnBW is increasing its investments in the area of e-mobility to around 200 million euros per year for the expansion of charging facilities for e-cars. Previously, it was more than 100 million euros per year, as the Karlsruhe-based company announced on Thursday. By 2030, EnBW wants to operate around 30,000 fast-charging points in Germany. It currently has more than 3400, making it Germany's largest fast-charging network, according to the company.

"Fast-charging infrastructure is the basis for a successful mobility turnaround," said EnBW board member Colette Rückert-Hennen. Because where motorists already have a dense and powerful public charging network, the decision to purchase an e-vehicle is much easier.

In September alone, EnBW will begin building five more covered fast-charging parks in Germany, according to the statement. There are already 27 charging parks equipped with solar roofs. There you can charge your car with up to 300 kilowatts. Depending on the vehicle, up to 400 kilometers of fresh range are possible in 20 minutes./kre/DP/jha