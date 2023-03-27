Advanced search
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:46:02 2023-03-27 am EDT
80.50 EUR   +0.63%
03:38aEnbw Energie Baden Württemberg : proves resilience in a challenging year 2022
PU
03:28aEnbw Energie Baden Württemberg : secures SBTi seal of approval for climate targets with planned coal phase-out in 2028
PU
03:17aEnBW wants to phase out coal as early as 2028
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
News

EnBW wants to phase out coal as early as 2028

03/27/2023 | 03:17am EDT
STUTTGART/KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - Baden-Wuerttemberg-based energy group EnBW wants to exit coal completely as early as 2028. "Provided that the framework conditions set by the German government make this possible," CEO Andreas Schell said in a statement distributed Monday. He added that the energy transition must pick up more speed "if we want to meet our energy needs and achieve our climate targets." The Karlsruhe-based company wants to accelerate the transformation toward greater sustainability, he said.

In view of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, Germany's third-largest utility said it had made itself independent of Russian gas and coal in a very short time. Renewable energies were the most profitable business area for the first time last year, EnBW announced./kre/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
