EnBW wants to phase out coal as early as 2028

STUTTGART/KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - Baden-Wuerttemberg-based energy group EnBW wants to exit coal completely as early as 2028. "Provided that the framework conditions set by the German government make this possible," CEO Andreas Schell said in a statement distributed Monday. He added that the energy transition must pick up more speed "if we want to meet our energy needs and achieve our climate targets." The Karlsruhe-based company wants to accelerate the transformation toward greater sustainability, he said.

In view of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, Germany's third-largest utility said it had made itself independent of Russian gas and coal in a very short time. Renewable energies were the most profitable business area for the first time last year, EnBW announced./kre/DP/zb