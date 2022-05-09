Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 01:21:13 pm EDT
98.50 EUR   -1.50%
04:38pExclusive-German gas importer VNG to transfer euros to Russia for payment
RE
12:15pGermany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources
RE
05/06ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-German gas importer VNG to transfer euros to Russia for payment

05/09/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Tom Käckenhoff and Christoph Steitz

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Germany's VNG will transfer euro payments for Russian gas to Gazprombank in the future and expects no problems during a conversion to roubles, it said on Monday, meeting Moscow's key demands under a fresh payment scheme.

VNG's first detailed comments on the matter come as European buyers of Russian gas have to navigate a new set of rules Moscow has imposed to pay for its most precious commodity, most notably a demand to pay in roubles via an elaborate scheme.

European gas buyers are concerned that adopting the new measures, under which they have to open accounts at Gazprombank for future payments, could breach sanctions law and that rejecting them could trigger major gas supply disruptions.

VNG, which is majority-owned by German regional utility EnBW, said it was taking all necessary measures, in line with existing sanctions law, to continue to ensure supply and therefore economic stability in Germany.

"We will pay the invoice amount, which will continue to be denominated in euros, into the accounts at Gazprombank in accordance with the planned procedure, so that timely payment to our supplier is ensured on our part," VNG said in an emailed statement.

"We also assume that the conversion into roubles will not cause any difficulties. At least the opening of the account went completely smoothly."

The company did not respond to written follow-up questions asking to clarify whether it had opened two accounts with Gazprombank, one for euro payments and one for the rouble conversion.

Along with Uniper and RWE, VNG is one of Germany's top importers of Russian gas.

EnBW has said that 20% of the 495 terawatt hours of gas it procured last year came via direct agreements with Russian suppliers, adding those volumes would decrease from 2023 onward.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz in Duesseldorf; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -1.00% 99 Delayed Quote.31.58%
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -0.51% 19.6 Real-time Quote.4.46%
PJSC GAZPROM 0.63% 240.1 End-of-day quote.-30.06%
RWE AG -1.48% 40.03 Delayed Quote.13.75%
UNIPER SE -2.46% 21.44 Delayed Quote.-47.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 69.1 Delayed Quote.-9.93%
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
04:38pExclusive-German gas importer VNG to transfer euros to Russia for payment
RE
12:15pGermany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources
RE
05/06ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/05Germany's EnBW fully prepared for Russian coal ban, CEO says
RE
05/03BP Says 1Q Performance Was Boosted by 'Exceptional' Trading Profits -- Energy Comment
DJ
04/26Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
04/21Sonnen to offer cheap power to German homes which install solar
RE
04/19As Germany joins LNG import race, a long and crowded track awaits
RE
04/19ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : 2022 Debt Issuance Programme
PU
04/12Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 26 815 M 28 247 M 28 247 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 24 519
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG31.58%27 433
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.38%141 130
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.12%84 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.88%78 691
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.45%72 802
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.95%67 318