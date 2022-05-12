Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  News
  Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/12 04:06:01 am EDT
94.80 EUR   -1.46%
Gazprom Germania subsidiaries getting no Russian gas -Germany

05/12/2022 | 04:07am EDT
The logo of Gazprom Germania is pictured at their headquarters in Berlin

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's economy ministry will provide details on alternatives to some Russian gas import volumes later on Thursday, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, after subsidiaries of a large player, state-supervised Gazprom Germania, have become subject to Russian sanctions.

Some subsidiaries of Gazprom Germania are receiving no gas because of sanctions imposed by Russia on western entities, Habeck said in a speech in German parliament.

He said Germany had found alternative suppliers, without providing details.

Germany last month transferred Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business abandoned by Russia's Gazprom, to its energy regulator, to ensure energy security.

Subsidiaries on Moscow's sanctions list include Germany's biggest gas storage facility at Rehden in Lower Saxony, with 4 billion cubic meters of capacity and operated by Astora, as well as Wingas, a big gas trader which supplies industry and many local utilities.

Wingas has said it would continue operating under the changed parameters but would be exposed to lack of gas under the latest move by the Kremlin.

Rivals Uniper, VNG or RWE might offer supplies.

This would, however, be subject to whether and for how long an ongoing controversy about how to keep paying their own long-term supply deals with Russia can be settled. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Vera Eckert; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -1.46% 94.8 Delayed Quote.26.58%
PJSC GAZPROM 0.79% 241.99 End-of-day quote.-29.51%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 0.56% 396.9 End-of-day quote.-27.15%
RWE AG -0.84% 40.06 Delayed Quote.13.10%
UNIPER SE 0.18% 22.62 Delayed Quote.-46.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.08% 64.503 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
