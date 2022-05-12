Gazprom Germania subsidiaries getting no Russian gas -Germany

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany's economy
ministry will provide details on alternatives to some Russian
gas import volumes later on Thursday, Economy Minister Robert
Habeck said, after subsidiaries of a large player,
state-supervised Gazprom Germania, have become subject to
Russian sanctions.
Some subsidiaries of Gazprom Germania are receiving no gas
because of sanctions imposed by Russia on western entities,
Habeck said in a speech in German parliament.
He said Germany had found alternative suppliers, without
providing details.
Germany last month transferred Gazprom Germania, an energy
trading, storage and transmission business abandoned by Russia's
Gazprom, to its energy regulator, to ensure energy
security.
Subsidiaries on Moscow's sanctions list include Germany's
biggest gas storage facility at Rehden in Lower Saxony, with 4
billion cubic meters of capacity and operated by Astora, as well
as Wingas, a big gas trader which supplies industry and many
local utilities.
Wingas has said it would continue operating under the
changed parameters but would be exposed to lack of gas under the
latest move by the Kremlin.
Rivals Uniper, VNG or RWE
might offer supplies.
This would, however, be subject to whether and for how long
an ongoing controversy about how to keep paying their own
long-term supply deals with Russia can be settled.
