  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German EnBW's 9-month profit drops due to wind conditions, pricing

11/12/2021 | 02:57am EST
A logo of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG is pictured at the companies headquarters in Karlsruhe

BERLIN (Reuters) - EnBW, Germany's third-largest listed energy firm, said on Friday its nine-month core earnings declined 4.4% due to poor wind conditions and pricing effects that should phase out by the end of the year.

EnBW said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first nine months of 2021 came in at 1.97 billion euros ($2.25 billion) compared to 2.06 billion euros in the same period last year.

The company, however, confirmed its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA growth by 2-7% and said coronavirus pandemic has had no impact on its operating business between January and September.

($1 = 0.8740 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 19 900 M 22 771 M 22 771 M
Net income 2020 596 M 682 M 682 M
Net Debt 2020 8 487 M 9 712 M 9 712 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 21 289 M 24 409 M 24 361 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 23 369
Free-Float 0,37%
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG40.36%24 409
NEXTERA ENERGY10.65%167 508
ENEL S.P.A.-14.22%82 709
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.49%77 127
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.46%71 686
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.96%66 821