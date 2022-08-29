Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:44 2022-08-29 am EDT
98.90 EUR   -0.10%
08/26ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : Green Financing Framework 2022
PU
08/24Exclusive-German government sees problems with coal, oil supplies -document
RE
08/22Factbox-Companies applying for payments from the German gas levy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German hard coal power plant reductions due low water levels

08/29/2022 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Steam rises from the cooling towers of the lignite power plant complex of German energy supplier and utility RWE in Neurath

(Reuters) - The following table lists reductions in scheduled production at German hard coal-fired power generation plants that have been necessitated by low water levels hampering barge shipments of feedstock to the sites.

Utility companies have been flagging problems about shallow water under rules of play set by the power exchange EEX, where they released the information in the ad hoc section and on related transparency sites, where plant data are presented long-term, reflecting all operational planning details and incidents.

The water problems have eased somewhat but could worsen again later this week.

New content is marked***

PLANT NAME CAPACITY TIME PERIOD, OPERATORS LOCATION DATE

CUT (MW) DESCRIPTION OF ANNOUNCED

CURBS

CURRENT AND

PLANNED LOAD

DROPS

Heyden 4 875 MW Aug 29-Sep 3 Uniper Petershagen 23/8

temporary drop by

up to 325 MW, Oct

23-Nov 23 by up to

875 MW

GKM 2,200 MW Sep 1, rpt message RWE, Mannheim 26/8

Großkraftwerke for Sep 21 saying EnBW, MVV

Mannheim hard coal supply

affected until

further notice

Datteln 4 1,100 MW Irregular output Uniper Datteln 4/8

from Sep 7

Staudinger 5 510 MW Irregular until Sep Uniper Near Hanau 4/8

7

COMPLETED LOAD

DROPS WITH

REGARD TO

RIVER LEVELS

Luenen 750 MW Aug. 28 by 50% Trianel Luenen 26/8

Source: https://www.eex-transparency.com/de/news/ad-hoc-ticker

https://www.eex-transparency.com/power/de/production/availability

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG 0.40% 99.4 Delayed Quote.30.26%
MVV ENERGIE AG -2.22% 30.8 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
RWE AG -2.34% 40.03 Delayed Quote.14.75%
UNIPER SE -5.44% 5.13 Delayed Quote.-87.02%
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
08/26ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : Green Financing Framework 2022
PU
08/24Exclusive-German government sees problems with coal, oil supplies -document
RE
08/22Factbox-Companies applying for payments from the German gas levy
RE
08/19Factbox-Germany's efforts to tackle energy crisis
RE
08/19EnBW Markets Two Separate Minority Stakes in Power Grid Unit TransnetBW
MT
08/19EnBW Seeks Partners for Power Grid Business
CI
08/19EnBW gives state lender KfW pre-emptive right in network sale
RE
08/19ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : launches market approach for capital partnership in elect..
PU
08/19ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : Project TransFuture (TransnetBW) - Invitation Statement o..
PU
08/19ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : Project TransFuture (TransnetBW) - Invitation Statement o..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 32 368 M 32 352 M 32 352 M
Net income 2021 363 M 363 M 363 M
Net Debt 2021 4 704 M 4 701 M 4 701 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 26 815 M 26 801 M 26 801 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 710
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Dietrich Herd Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG30.26%26 801
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.68%173 018
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.65%83 719
SOUTHERN COMPANY14.03%83 127
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.75%69 164
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.95%68 122