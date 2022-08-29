German hard coal power plant reductions due low water levels

Utility companies have been flagging problems about shallow water under rules of play set by the power exchange EEX, where they released the information in the ad hoc section and on related transparency sites, where plant data are presented long-term, reflecting all operational planning details and incidents.
The water problems have eased somewhat but could worsen again later this week.
PLANT NAME CAPACITY TIME PERIOD, OPERATORS LOCATION DATE
CUT (MW) DESCRIPTION OF ANNOUNCED
CURBS
CURRENT AND
PLANNED LOAD
DROPS
Heyden 4 875 MW Aug 29-Sep 3 Uniper Petershagen 23/8
temporary drop by
up to 325 MW, Oct
23-Nov 23 by up to
875 MW
GKM 2,200 MW Sep 1, rpt message RWE, Mannheim 26/8
Großkraftwerke for Sep 21 saying EnBW, MVV
Mannheim hard coal supply
affected until
further notice
Datteln 4 1,100 MW Irregular output Uniper Datteln 4/8
from Sep 7
Staudinger 5 510 MW Irregular until Sep Uniper Near Hanau 4/8
7
COMPLETED LOAD
DROPS WITH
REGARD TO
RIVER LEVELS
Luenen 750 MW Aug. 28 by 50% Trianel Luenen 26/8
Source: https://www.eex-transparency.com/de/news/ad-hoc-ticker
https://www.eex-transparency.com/power/de/production/availability
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)