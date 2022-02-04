Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
German utility EnBW weighs $1.7 billion gas plant expansion push

02/04/2022 | 11:09am EST
A logo of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG is pictured at the companies headquarters in Karlsruhe

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German utility EnBW is considering spending 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) on a planned expansion of gas-fired power plants in its home country, which the current government has said is needed to help in the transition towards renewables.

Current plans envisage the installation of 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of additional gas-fired power plant capacity, provided the regulatory framework under EU taxonomy rules makes such a move possible.

"We are convinced that these power plants are absolutely necessary for energy supply. Somebody has to build them," Georg Stamatelopoulos, EnBW's board member in charge of operation, told Reuters.

This, he said, would include retrofits of legacy coal-fired power plants to convert them to gas plants and entail total investments of around 1.5 billion euros, adding the company was already developing plans for its sites.

Stamatelopoulos said EnBW was open to partners in this push, which could include a further 600 megawatt in the 2030s.

Including reserve capacity, EnBW - which plans to double its onshore and offshore and triple its solar by 2025 - has around 1.2 GW worth of gas-plants today.

Gas-fired power plants will be the main technology to help Europe's largest economy manage a transition to renewable energy sources at a time when two key baseload sources - nuclear and coal - are being phased out.

Estimates over how many gas-fired power plants are needed in Germany by the end of the decade range from anywhere between 10 GW and 40 GW.

He said recent proposed changes to EU taxonomy rules, under which gas and nuclear power will likely get a 'green' label to provide better access to funding, went into the right direction.

"It's an important step to mobilise private investment to achieve the EU climate protection targets," Stamatelopoulos said.

($1 = 0.8715 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 19 900 M 22 753 M 22 753 M
Net income 2020 596 M 682 M 682 M
Net Debt 2020 8 770 M 10 027 M 10 027 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 20 802 M 23 784 M 23 784 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 23 527
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG1.05%23 784
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.84%148 671
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.51%81 112
ENEL S.P.A.-3.79%78 764
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.98%73 391
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.88%70 724