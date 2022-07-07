Germany mulls aid of up to 2 bln eur for German gas importer VNG - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - The German government is
considering providing aid of up to two billion euros ($2.03
billion) to German gas importer VNG in case of gas
emergency due to falling Russian gas supplies, Handelsblatt
reported on Thursday citing financial circles.
VNG, which is majority-owned by German regional utility EnBW
, was not immediately available for comment.
The economy and finance ministries were not immediately
available for comment either.
($1 = 0.9850 euros)
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tom Sims)