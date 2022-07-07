Log in
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:21 2022-07-07 pm EDT
88.00 EUR   -2.44%
01:06pU.S. FERC suspends schedule for Venture Global CP2 LNG export plant
RE
07/06ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : issued Schuldschein loan
PU
07/01Explainer-Germany's plans to spread gas price risk
RE
Germany mulls aid of up to 2 bln eur for German gas importer VNG - Handelsblatt

07/07/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - The German government is considering providing aid of up to two billion euros ($2.03 billion) to German gas importer VNG in case of gas emergency due to falling Russian gas supplies, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday citing financial circles.

VNG, which is majority-owned by German regional utility EnBW , was not immediately available for comment.

The economy and finance ministries were not immediately available for comment either. ($1 = 0.9850 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tom Sims)


© Reuters 2022
Financials ()
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 24 431 M 24 841 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 24 663
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG18.68%24 871
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.77%156 315
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.55%82 826
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.27%75 939
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.39%66 399
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.87%64 998