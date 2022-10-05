Advanced search
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
2022-10-05
83.80 EUR   +2.20%
02:53aGermany's EnBW, U.S. Fluence team up for grid stabilisation project
RE
01:06aGermany Mulls Additional State Guarantees To Sefe To Ensure Gas Imports
MT
10/04Exclusive-Germany in talks to provide more state aid for gas imports - sources
RE
Germany's EnBW, U.S. Fluence team up for grid stabilisation project

10/05/2022 | 02:53am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German utility EnBW and Fluence Energy on Wednesday unveiled a cooperation under which the U.S. energy group will supply a 250 megawatt battery-based storage system that will strengthen network stability in Europe's top economy.

Fluence will supply the storage system, to be completed in 2025, to EnBW's grid division TransnetBW, enabling the reduction of operating costs and network interventions as well as lowering the need for traditional network reinforcement.

The project comes as Germany is trying to cope with a major energy crisis following the complete halt of gas deliveries by former main supplier Russia, raising concerns over whether security of supply can be guaranteed during the winter months.

"We look forward to delivering this highly complex energy storage application at a scale required to support the country's energy transition," said Paul McCusker, President EMEA at Fluence.

"Given the current energy crisis impacting Europe and the focus on accelerating renewable buildout ... the deployment of this project is more urgently needed than ever."

TransnetBW is one of Germany's four high-voltage transmission system operators, which also include Elia's 50Hertz, Dutch Tennet and Amprion, which is part-owned by RWE

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELIA GROUP NV/SA -0.56% 125.1 Real-time Quote.9.21%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG 1.74% 82 Delayed Quote.7.89%
FLUENCE ENERGY, INC. 6.68% 16.61 Delayed Quote.-53.29%
RWE AG 3.04% 40.17 Delayed Quote.11.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.96% 58.45 Delayed Quote.-19.64%
Financials
Sales 2021 32 368 M 32 259 M 32 259 M
Net income 2021 363 M 362 M 362 M
Net Debt 2021 4 704 M 4 688 M 4 688 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 22 210 M 22 135 M 22 135 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 710
Free-Float 0,37%
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Dietrich Herd Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG7.89%22 135
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.29%159 520
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.08%74 123
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.42%73 401
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.26%59 654
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-8.99%59 183