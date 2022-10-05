Germany's EnBW, U.S. Fluence team up for grid stabilisation project

Fluence will supply the storage system, to be completed in 2025, to EnBW's grid division TransnetBW, enabling the reduction of operating costs and network interventions as well as lowering the need for traditional network reinforcement.

The project comes as Germany is trying to cope with a major energy crisis following the complete halt of gas deliveries by former main supplier Russia, raising concerns over whether security of supply can be guaranteed during the winter months.

"We look forward to delivering this highly complex energy storage application at a scale required to support the country's energy transition," said Paul McCusker, President EMEA at Fluence.

"Given the current energy crisis impacting Europe and the focus on accelerating renewable buildout ... the deployment of this project is more urgently needed than ever."

TransnetBW is one of Germany's four high-voltage transmission system operators, which also include Elia's 50Hertz, Dutch Tennet and Amprion, which is part-owned by RWE

