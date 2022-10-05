Advanced search
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:37 2022-10-05 am EDT
84.70 EUR   +3.29%
09:32aOperators set higher 2023 usage fees for German power networks
RE
07:55aExclusive-Germany to subsidise power grid fee charges for 2023 with 12.7 billion eur - sources
RE
02:53aGermany's EnBW, U.S. Fluence team up for grid stabilisation project
RE
Operators set higher 2023 usage fees for German power networks

10/05/2022 | 09:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The moon rises as electricians work atop a power pole near the lignite power plant of Neurath of German energy supplier and utility RWE, near Rommerskirchen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Grid usage fees for 2023, part of electricity bills levied on German consumers to pay for the transport of power on transmission networks, will rise to a unified 3.12 cents, the four high-voltage grid operators (TSOs) said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

By comparison, the average of four separate fees set individually in the four respective zones last year was 3.08 cents, allowing for rounding errors, the statement showed.

The fees could have increased much more sharply due to higher energy prices and rising costs to balance supply fluctuations on interconnected European grids, but the Berlin government will subsidise them with 12.7 billion euros ($12.56 billion), sources told Reuters earlier.

($1 = 1.0113 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2022
