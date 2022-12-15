Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:42 2022-12-15 pm EST
81.60 EUR   -0.73%
12:59pOwners of German gas trader VNG agree $905 mln equity raise to stabilise group
RE
01:07aGermany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
RE
12/12China EV carmaker introduces EV battery swapping stations in Germany
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Owners of German gas trader VNG agree $905 mln equity raise to stabilise group

12/15/2022 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The owners of German gas trader VNG on Thursday agreed to inject 850 million euros ($905 million) of fresh equity in a bid to further stabilise the firm following the halt of Russian gas supplies, majority owner EnBW said.

In a first step, EnBW and OEW, which jointly own 78.4% of VNG, will pay in their share in proportion to their ownership. The third co-owner, VUB, has until May 31 to exercise its subscription rights, which would move to EnBW and OEW should it decide not to, EnBW said in a statement.

"An equity increase became necessary after VNG's equity was significantly depleted in recent months by the high cost of replacement procurement on trading markets," EnBW said.

"The equity increase will provide VNG with liquidity for its core business and investment funding for its ongoing transformation towards green gases."

The equity increase is the last element in VNG's stabilisation, EnBW said, and follows a settlement with supplier Sefe as well as a compensation deal reached earlier this month with the German government. ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
12:59pOwners of German gas trader VNG agree $905 mln equity raise to stabilise group
RE
01:07aGermany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
RE
12/12China EV carmaker introduces EV battery swapping stations in Germany
AQ
12/09Moody's Maintains EnBW's Rating on Expected Earnings Growth
MT
12/08Nio to Install Battery-Swapping Stations at 20 EnBW Charging Parks in Germany
MT
12/08Nio to install 20 battery-swapping stations in EnBW charging parks
RE
12/08Enbw Energie Baden Württemberg : Declaration of Compliance 2022
PU
12/08Future-flexible Booking : EnBW chooses Stade for LNG and H2 imports
PU
12/08Germany's EnBW Energie to Import LNG, Green Ammonia at New Terminal in 25-Year Deal
MT
12/02German gas importer VNG clinches deal to avoid state aid
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 32 368 M 34 489 M 34 489 M
Net income 2021 363 M 387 M 387 M
Net Debt 2021 4 704 M 5 012 M 5 012 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 22 264 M 23 723 M 23 723 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 820
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas A. Schell Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schweinberger Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG8.16%23 723
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.76%172 983
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.72%79 547
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.69%77 344
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.20%73 840
ENEL S.P.A.-25.46%56 853