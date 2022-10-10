Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:01 2022-10-10 pm EDT
84.80 EUR   +2.17%
01:20pPower utility EnBW says Sefe settlement cuts negative impact on profit
RE
11:57aPower utility EnBW says SEFE settlement reduces negative impact on profit
RE
11:31aEnbw Energie Baden-württemberg Ag : Risks from replacement procurement of gas by VNG significantly reduced
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Power utility EnBW says Sefe settlement cuts negative impact on profit

10/10/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Flags of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG are pictured at the company's headquarters in Karlsruhe

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German power utility EnBW AG said a settlement between its VNG subsidiary and gas supplier Sefe GmbH, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, over insufficient gas supplies from Russia meant that the burden on full-year earnings was much less than feared.

The negative earnings impact for 2022 will likely be below 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion), an upper limit mentioned in its second-quarter report, but above 545 million euros, it said in a statement on Monday.

Germany is scrambling for gas after Russia cut supplies to Europe, ending the country's longstanding energy relationship with Moscow, which once supplied most of the gas to Europe's top economy.

Gas import company Gazprom Germania, now Sefe, was dropped by Russia's Gazprom earlier this year and put under German state trusteeship to avoid the collapse of the company.

EnBW's VNG relies on Sefe for much of its gas procurement needs and the two companies have been in a legal dispute over how to split the burden of having to purchase much more expensive volumes on the global market to replace the Russian gas.

As a result, VNG had to be bailed out by the state last month.

But the federal government has also been called upon to shore up Sefe. People familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Germany was in advanced talks to provide billions of euros in additional guarantees so that Sefe can honour a major contract to supply gas to VNG.

EnBW said in the statement on Monday that Sefe had settled out of court with VNG, agreeing to bear the extra costs of gas replacement purchases in 2022 and to refund the financial impact of replacement procurement borne by VNG so far.

"This significantly reduces the risks for VNG from replacement procurement to make up for the shortfall in gas volumes," it added.

More specific effects on EnBW's finances and cash flows depend on further talks with the German government, the utility added.

($1 = 1.0310 euro)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Jan Harvey and Matthew Lewis)

By Ludwig Burger


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG 2.41% 85 Delayed Quote.9.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.86% 62.685 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
01:20pPower utility EnBW says Sefe settlement cuts negative impact on profit
RE
11:57aPower utility EnBW says SEFE settlement reduces negative impact on profit
RE
11:31aEnbw Energie Baden-württemberg Ag : Risks from replacement procurement of gas by VNG signi..
EQ
10/06Venture Global and EnBW Announce Expansion of LNG Partnership
CI
10/06Enbw Energie Baden Württemberg : Venture Global and EnBW announce expansion of LNG partner..
PU
10/05Germany to subsidise electric bills with 13 bln euro grid fee payment
RE
10/05Operators set higher 2023 usage fees for German power networks
RE
10/05Exclusive-Germany to subsidise power grid fee charges for 2023 with 12.7 billion eur - ..
RE
10/05Germany's EnBW, U.S. Fluence team up for grid stabilisation project
RE
10/05Germany Mulls Additional State Guarantees To Sefe To Ensure Gas Imports
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 32 368 M 31 380 M 31 380 M
Net income 2021 363 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2021 4 704 M 4 560 M 4 560 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 22 481 M 21 794 M 21 794 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 710
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schweinberger Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG9.21%21 978
NEXTERA ENERGY-17.81%150 758
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-15.09%68 581
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.50%68 160
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.09%58 354
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-18.04%53 605