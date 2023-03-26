Probably better than feared: EnBW draws up annual balance sheet

KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - Coal and gas from Russia, state aid for the ailing gas subsidiary VNG, extension of the nuclear power era: Germany's third-largest energy supplier EnBW has had an unplanned eventful year. How in particular the consequences of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine have been reflected in the balance sheet for 2022, the Karlsruhe-based group intends to announce on Monday (9:00 a.m.). In mid-February, EnBW had raised its forecast again, thanks in part to a comparatively warm December.

In terms of adjusted operating earnings (Ebitda), the company now expected around 3.3 billion euros, up from 2.96 billion euros in 2021, then an increase of 6.4 percent. Originally, the Group had also calculated an increase of two to seven percent in 2022 - but revised its forecast downwards in November and only just held out the prospect of achieving the previous year's result. At the time, EnBW cited high burdens in the grid business and the stumbling gas subsidiary VNG as reasons. However, some of the risks that EnBW had assumed in the fall due to uncertainties on the market and in politics did not materialize after all, it said.

This is the first annual report presented by the new CEO Andreas Schell. He succeeded Frank Mastiaux in mid-November, who put the former nuclear power company on a course with renewable energies. In addition to the topic of security of supply in times of war, the expansion of renewables, including the associated grids, and the partial sale of TransnetBW will continue to play a role this year. EnBW intends to remain the majority shareholder in the transmission system operator.