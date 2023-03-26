Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:36:08 2023-03-24 pm EDT
80.00 EUR   -3.15%
03/26Probably better than feared: EnBW draws up annual balance sheet
DP
03/24Friedrich Merz: End of nuclear power is ideology
DP
03/24German power grid firms list costs to meet zero-carbon targets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Probably better than feared: EnBW draws up annual balance sheet

03/26/2023 | 11:51pm EDT
KARLSRUHE (dpa-AFX) - Coal and gas from Russia, state aid for the ailing gas subsidiary VNG, extension of the nuclear power era: Germany's third-largest energy supplier EnBW has had an unplanned eventful year. How in particular the consequences of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine have been reflected in the balance sheet for 2022, the Karlsruhe-based group intends to announce on Monday (9:00 a.m.). In mid-February, EnBW had raised its forecast again, thanks in part to a comparatively warm December.

In terms of adjusted operating earnings (Ebitda), the company now expected around 3.3 billion euros, up from 2.96 billion euros in 2021, then an increase of 6.4 percent. Originally, the Group had also calculated an increase of two to seven percent in 2022 - but revised its forecast downwards in November and only just held out the prospect of achieving the previous year's result. At the time, EnBW cited high burdens in the grid business and the stumbling gas subsidiary VNG as reasons. However, some of the risks that EnBW had assumed in the fall due to uncertainties on the market and in politics did not materialize after all, it said.

This is the first annual report presented by the new CEO Andreas Schell. He succeeded Frank Mastiaux in mid-November, who put the former nuclear power company on a course with renewable energies. In addition to the topic of security of supply in times of war, the expansion of renewables, including the associated grids, and the partial sale of TransnetBW will continue to play a role this year. EnBW intends to remain the majority shareholder in the transmission system operator./kre/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -3.15% 80 Delayed Quote.-8.05%
SAMT CO., LTD. 0.18% 2800 End-of-day quote.4.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.62% 76.73 Delayed Quote.5.63%
Financials
Sales 2021 32 368 M 34 819 M 34 819 M
Net income 2021 363 M 391 M 391 M
Net Debt 2021 4 704 M 5 060 M 5 060 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 21 668 M 23 309 M 23 309 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 820
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas A. Schell Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schweinberger Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG-8.05%23 309
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.46%150 434
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.28%75 990
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.95%74 688
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.37%72 726
ENEL S.P.A.7.20%58 930
