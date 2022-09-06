Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02 2022-09-06 am EDT
93.70 EUR   -1.37%
03:10aPROPOSAL ON RESERVE OPERATION OF NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS : EnBW examining feasibility after clarifying further details
PU
09/05Germany keeps two nuclear reactors on standby to weather gas crisis
RE
09/05Germany to keep two nuclear reactors in reserve until April 2023
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Proposal on reserve operation of nuclear power plants: EnBW examining feasibility after clarifying further details

09/06/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

About EnBW

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG is one of the largest energy supply companies in Germany and supplies electricity, gas, water and energy solutions and energy industry services to around 5.5 million customers with a workforce of around 26,000 employees. In the field of e-mobility, EnBW has grown to become one of the market leaders in recent years. As a full-service provider together with its subsidiaries, its activities range from electricity generation using renewable energy sources to the development, expansion and operation of charging infrastructure and the creation of digital solutions for consumers. In addition, as an independent EnBW subsidiary, Netze BW is responsible for the secure operation of distribution grids. As one of the German market leaders in home storage and photovoltaic systems, EnBW also combines solar, storage and electricity cloud solutions with e-mobility services to create a complete energy ecosystem for its customers.

Disclaimer

EnBW - Energie Baden-Württemberg AG published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
03:10aPROPOSAL ON RESERVE OPERATION OF NUC : EnBW examining feasibility after clarifying further..
PU
09/05Germany keeps two nuclear reactors on standby to weather gas crisis
RE
09/05Germany to keep two nuclear reactors in reserve until April 2023
RE
09/05Factbox-What we know about Germany's new levy on power prices
RE
09/03Explainer-Will Germany introduce a windfall tax on energy firms?
RE
09/02Factbox-Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
09/02German hard coal power plant reductions
RE
08/29German hard coal power plant reductions due low water levels
RE
08/26ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : Green Financing Framework 2022
PU
08/24Exclusive-German government sees problems with coal, oil supplies -document
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 32 368 M 32 111 M 32 111 M
Net income 2021 363 M 360 M 360 M
Net Debt 2021 4 704 M 4 666 M 4 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 25 731 M 25 527 M 25 527 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 24 710
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Dietrich Herd Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG25.00%25 527
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.84%167 222
SOUTHERN COMPANY13.55%82 776
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.00%82 387
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.16%68 124
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.92%66 091