Proposal on reserve operation of nuclear power plants: EnBW examining feasibility after clarifying further details

About EnBW

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG is one of the largest energy supply companies in Germany and supplies electricity, gas, water and energy solutions and energy industry services to around 5.5 million customers with a workforce of around 26,000 employees. In the field of e-mobility, EnBW has grown to become one of the market leaders in recent years. As a full-service provider together with its subsidiaries, its activities range from electricity generation using renewable energy sources to the development, expansion and operation of charging infrastructure and the creation of digital solutions for consumers. In addition, as an independent EnBW subsidiary, Netze BW is responsible for the secure operation of distribution grids. As one of the German market leaders in home storage and photovoltaic systems, EnBW also combines solar, storage and electricity cloud solutions with e-mobility services to create a complete energy ecosystem for its customers.