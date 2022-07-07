Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBK   DE0005220008

ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG

(EBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:21 2022-07-07 pm EDT
88.00 EUR   -2.44%
01:06pU.S. FERC suspends schedule for Venture Global CP2 LNG export plant
RE
07/06ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WÜRTTEMBERG : issued Schuldschein loan
PU
07/01Explainer-Germany's plans to spread gas price risk
RE
U.S. FERC suspends schedule for Venture Global CP2 LNG export plant

07/07/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. energy regulator said it has suspended the environmental review schedule Venture Global LNG's proposed CP2 LNG for U.S. liquefied natural gas company export plant and pipeline in Louisiana.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said late Wednesday its staff suspended the schedule because "a number of responses to data requests remain outstanding."

Venture Global, however, said the FERC continues to work on the CP2 application.

"Venture Global is working hard to complete outstanding regulatory deliverables for CP2," Venture Global spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes said in an email.

"We appreciate that FERC continues to process CP2 and remain committed to satisfying the Commission's regulatory requirements," Hynes said.

Venture Global has said it planned to make a final investment decision (FID) to build CP2 in mid 2023 with first LNG expected in 2026.

Analysts at ClearView Energy Partners LLC, a consulting firm, said the FERC action was noteworthy because "Congressional overseers have levied strong criticism at FERC ... for not approving LNG and pipeline projects ... in a sufficiently timely manner since 2021."

ClearView also noted that CP2 appears to be a viable project that has been identified as a supplier in a 20-year contract with German energy company EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG .

The Biden administration has made it a priority to supply Europe with more natural gas via LNG exports as the European Union weans itself off Russian energy after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

CP2 is designed to produce about 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG. It will be located next to Venture Global's existing Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana.

In total, Venture Global has about 70 MTPA of LNG export capacity in operation, construction or development in Louisiana, including the 10-MTPA Calcasieu (operation and construction), 20-MTPA Plaquemines (construction), 20-MTPA Delta (development) and 20-MTPA CP2 (development).

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -2.22% 88.2 Delayed Quote.18.68%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 13.05% 292.6773 Real-time Quote.48.07%
Financials ()
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 24 431 M 24 841 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 24 663
Free-Float 0,37%
Chart ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Duration : Period :
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Mastiaux Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Thomas Andreas Kusterer Chief Financial Officer
Lutz Peter Feldmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Josef Zimmer Chief Technical Officer
Bernd-Michael Zinow Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG18.68%24 871
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.77%156 315
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.55%82 826
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.27%75 939
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.39%66 399
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.87%64 998