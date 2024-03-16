EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/publikationen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/en/green-capital/investor-relations/financial-reports
