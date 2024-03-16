EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ENCAVIS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ENCAVIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.03.2024 / 00:19 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ENCAVIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/publikationen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2024
Address: https://www.encavis.com/en/green-capital/investor-relations/financial-reports

16.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1860391  16.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a