Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:13:16 2023-01-23 pm EST
17.34 EUR   +3.18%
01:20pDd : ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy
EQ
01/19Dd : ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Manfred Krüper, buy
EQ
01/19Further analyst criticism pushes Encavis to March level
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy

01/23/2023 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.01.2023 / 19:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.29 EUR 518700.00 EUR
16.00 EUR 447360.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.6677 EUR 966060.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


23.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80591  23.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1541663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ENCAVIS AG
01:20pDd : ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy
EQ
01/19Dd : ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Manfred Krüper, buy
EQ
01/19Further analyst criticism pushes Encavis to March level
DP
01/18Barclays lowers Encavis to 'Underweight' and target to 17 euros
DP
01/18ENCAVIS : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
01/11ENCAVIS : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
01/09Dd : ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy
EQ
01/09Dd : ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy
EQ
01/04Electricity balance 2022: More produced, less consumed
DP
01/04ENCAVIS : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENCAVIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 432 M 468 M 468 M
Net income 2022 77,6 M 84,1 M 84,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 436 M 1 556 M 1 556 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,9x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 2 706 M 2 941 M 2 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,59x
EV / Sales 2023 9,26x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,81 €
Average target price 22,20 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Alexander Stuhlmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-9.09%2 933
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-0.15%21 391
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.5.45%18 471
NORTHLAND POWER INC.0.19%6 937
NEOEN-6.54%4 080
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885