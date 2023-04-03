Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Encavis AG
  News
  Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:12:51 2023-04-03 pm EDT
15.63 EUR   -0.96%
12:01pDd : ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy
EQ
08:34aENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
03/30Dd : ENCAVIS AG: Testorp Real Estate GmbH, buy
EQ
DD: ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy

04/03/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2023 / 17:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.50 EUR 465000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.5000 EUR 465000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82299  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600129&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 468 M 508 M 508 M
Net income 2022 95,8 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 1 418 M 1 541 M 1 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 2 541 M 2 761 M 2 761 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,47x
EV / Sales 2023 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,78 €
Average target price 22,38 €
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Fritz Vahrenholt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-14.63%2 761
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.2.48%23 178
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.5.00%18 526
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-8.75%6 278
NEOEN-16.62%3 599
AUREN ENERGIA S.A.-0.41%2 897
