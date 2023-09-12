Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2023 / 15:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:ABACON CAPITAL GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Albert
Last name(s):Büll
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
13.16 EUR100568.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
13.1600 EUR100568.7200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:https://www.encavis.com

 
85763  12.09.2023 CET/CEST

