  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:53 2022-12-30 am EST
18.60 EUR   -0.27%
ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Christoph Husmann, buy
EQ
12/21ENCAVIS : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/20IN BRIEF: Encavis reaches ready-to-build status on 140 MW solar park
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Christoph Husmann, buy

12/30/2022 | 04:22am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Husmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.99 EUR 89950.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.9900 EUR 89950.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


30.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80193  30.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524395&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 429 M 457 M 457 M
Net income 2022 73,9 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 501 M 1 601 M 1 601 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,7x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 3 003 M 3 202 M 3 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,65 €
Average target price 23,73 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG19.86%3 202
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.34%21 454
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-0.76%16 908
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-0.90%6 805
NEOEN-0.42%4 339
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885