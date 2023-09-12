Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Christoph
Last name(s):Husmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
13.02 EUR13020.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
13.0200 EUR13020.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Tradegate
MIC:TGAT


12.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:https://www.encavis.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

85765  12.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1724477&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp