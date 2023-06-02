Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:27:07 2023-06-02 am EDT
15.63 EUR   +2.26%
06:02aDd : ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Manfred Krüper, buy
EQ
05/30Dd : ENCAVIS AG: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH, buy
EQ
05/22ENCAVIS AG creates sustainable transparency and – for the first time – publishes two sustainability reports
EQ
DD: ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Manfred Krüper, buy

06/02/2023 | 06:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Krüper

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 21000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 21000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83569  02.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648481&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ENCAVIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 455 M 488 M 488 M
Net income 2023 81,1 M 87,0 M 87,0 M
Net Debt 2023 1 784 M 1 916 M 1 916 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,6x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 2 461 M 2 643 M 2 643 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,34x
EV / Sales 2024 8,47x
Nbr of Employees 338
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,29 €
Average target price 22,33 €
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Fritz Vahrenholt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-17.31%2 643
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-8.33%20 488
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.10.61%18 516
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-20.17%5 551
NEOEN-18.50%4 595
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-8.16%3 359
