  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:45:06 2023-06-06 am EDT
15.80 EUR   +0.19%
04:27aDd : ENCAVIS AG: Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH, buy
EQ
06/05Encavis Ag : Annual General Meeting decides with an overwhelming majority of 99.27% to cancel the dividend in favour of further growth
EQ
06/02Dd : ENCAVIS AG: Dr. Manfred Krüper, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: ENCAVIS AG: Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH, buy

06/06/2023 | 04:27am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2023 / 10:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lobelia Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Henning
Last name(s): Kreke
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.99 EUR 299800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.9900 EUR 299800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83667  06.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1650461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 455 M 487 M 487 M
Net income 2023 81,1 M 86,8 M 86,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1 784 M 1 911 M 1 911 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,7x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 2 539 M 2 720 M 2 720 M
EV / Sales 2023 9,51x
EV / Sales 2024 8,63x
Nbr of Employees 338
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,77 €
Average target price 22,33 €
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Fritz Vahrenholt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG-14.69%2 720
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-7.17%20 702
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.10.45%18 467
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-21.12%5 500
NEOEN-17.06%4 665
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-4.04%3 476
