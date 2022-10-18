Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Encavis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECV   DE0006095003

ENCAVIS AG

(ECV)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-10-18 am EDT
18.72 EUR   -1.99%
05:21pDd : ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:18pDd : ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/27Dd : ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/18/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.10.2022 / 23:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Albert
Last name(s): Büll
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.30 EUR 8650000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.3000 EUR 8650000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78915  18.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1466487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ENCAVIS AG
05:21pDd : ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:18pDd : ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/27Dd : ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/22ENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
09/19Dd : ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/19Dd : ENCAVIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/14ENCAVIS : Hauck & Aufhauser remains its Buy rating
MD
09/13Encavis Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/13Encavis Ag : SCOPE affirms Encavis AG's investment grade issuer rating ‘BBB-‘ ..
EQ
09/12Encavis : Factbook of Encavis AG / Short cut
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENCAVIS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 427 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2022 76,2 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 410 M 1 385 M 1 385 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,0x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 3 014 M 2 961 M 2 961 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,90x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ENCAVIS AG
Duration : Period :
Encavis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENCAVIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,72 €
Average target price 24,11 €
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dierk Paskert Chief Executive Officer
Christoph André Husmann Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Krüper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario Schirru Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Quirin Frans-Henrich Busse Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENCAVIS AG22.72%3 017
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-8.36%18 915
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.1.97%17 212
NORTHLAND POWER INC.1.42%6 710
NEOEN-10.14%3 603
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885